Fadi Lama
Israel: The Jewish Settler Colony in The Levant, a Prognosis
For the past eight months the world has been witnessing in horror the genocidal crimes being committed by the Israeli army in Gaza. Genocide has been…
Jun 2
•
Fadi
19
February 2024
The Great Dessert: The Geopolitical - Financial Endgame
Part III of III
Feb 10
•
Fadi
7
The Great Dessert: The Geopolitical - Financial Endgame
Part II of III
Feb 10
•
Fadi
2
The Great Dessert: The Geopolitical - Financial Endgame
Part I of III
Feb 9
•
Fadi
6
Coming soon
This is Fadi Lama.
Feb 9
•
Fadi
1
