This work has made extensive use of the research and publications of Joshua Stylman,[1] ICE-9,[2] and William Schryver.[3] It is strongly recommended to study their work.

The Empire’s Power: Perception vs. Reality

As was made clear in mass psychology research, truth and reality are irrelevant, perception and credibility are. While truth and reality cannot be changed, the perception of truth and reality can be manipulated by implementing mass psychology techniques on mass control platforms.

Following the introduction of pure fiat money, the adoption of neoliberalism and financialization resulted in socioeconomic decline, which in turn resulted in scientific and technological decline and consequently a decline in military power. While economic and military supremacy were no longer possible, it was crucial to maintain the perception of economic and military supremacy. To this end mass psychology manipulation has been and is being used extensively. Today the dominant global perception is that the US economy is #1. Despite the inferiority of its weapons systems having been exposed in the Ukraine war, the overwhelming global majority still consider the US to be the #1 military. To aid the narrative and reinforce the perception of military power, and in typical bully mentality, neoconservative Michael Ledeen is quoted as saying:[4]

Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business.

Today fundamental realities have been distorted although they are in plain sight for all to see.

Economic Power

Perception

Top 10 Economies[5]

It is not possible to undertake serious economic analysis, if drugs and prostitution are considered “production”, nor is it possible to include hyperinflated services such as $184,000 for ‘poop’ collection. Accordingly, published economic data is mostly unreliable and does not reflect the reality of economic power and thus cannot be used for economic or geopolitical analysis. As a matter of fact, published economic data is a key element of mass psychology manipulation to create perceptions, rather than report reality.

Reality

Global Real Goods Production in versus Global Energy Consumption[6]

The above graph is based on total global real goods production and total global energy consumption over a 40 forty-year period extending from 1976 to 2016.

In the above graph, R the correlation coefficient = 0.99 implies real goods production is directly and linearly related to energy consumption. The linear regression equation is:

$ Trillion real goods = 3.27 Trillion kg oil equivalent energy – 18.35

This equation accounts for 98% of the variability in the data, which implies it provides an excellent representation of the relationship between the value of real goods produced and the amount of energy consumed.

The equation also indicates that during this period, at zero real goods production (Y = 0), Energy (X) = 5.65 Trillion kg of oil equivalent energy. This is an estimate of energy consumed for non-production purposes, i.e. energy for transport, heating, cooling etc.

Electricity Generation in Terra-Watt Hours

Using the above graph from Why The West Can’t Win, we can assess the real economic developments since 1991:

1991: G-7 economies were over three times greater than the RIC (Russia, Iran and China).

2001: China joins WTO and starts its phenomenal growth.

2007: Peak of G-7 economies, which have been in a recession since.

2011: Chinese economy overtakes US economy.

2017: RIC economies overtake G-7 economies.

2020: Chinese economy overtakes G-7 economies.

Social Justice: Wealth Disparity

Perception

Wealth Inequality, Perception: Gini Coefficient for USA 41.4%[7]

Reality

Wealth data from the Federal Reserve System.[8]

Total number of households in 2024: 132,216,000.[9]

Wealth Inequality, Reality: Gini Coefficient calculated from the above data is 81.1%

Median house price in 2024: $419,000.[10]

66% of households have a total net worth, less than median price of a house.[11]

71% of households have a total net worth excluding median house of less than $100,000 which is the minimum needed to send one kid to college without incurring debt or dipping into pension.

Accordingly, households can be classified as follows:

0% to 50%: Poor o Average net worth per household is a small fraction of median house price. o Cannot sponsor one kid in a university. o Families are poor and their kids don’t have much of a chance for a better life. o The nation loses 45% of its human potential. 50% to 75%: Lower middle class o Can sponsor one kid in a good university without incurring debt or dipping into pension. 75% to 90% Upper middle class o Can afford to send their kids to good universities without incurring debt or having to dip into pensions. 90% to 100%: Rich

Extreme wealth disparity:

Wealth of the top 0.1% is six time greater than total wealth of 50% of the population.

Excluding pensions, wealth of the top 1% is significantly greater than total wealth of 90% of the population.

This extreme wealth disparity is not reflected in the 41.4% Gini coefficient reported earlier, how can this be explained?

Quoting from Why The West Can’t Win:[12]

There are three methods for misreporting reality of Gini: Calculating Gini based on income not wealth disparity

Using wider groupings that does not include tail ends The 41.4% Gini was obtained by the first fudge technique, namely calculating Gini based on income not wealth disparity. Invalidity of using income instead of wealth is illustrated in the following example: Consider a group of ten persons and assume a fixed cost of living of $2,000 per month. If, say, five of the ten persons earn $1,500 per month, and the other five earn $2,500 per month, the Gini coefficient would be 0.12, which is indicative of very low inequality in this group. However, in reality, 50% of this group will end up homeless in a short time, while the other five will be getting wealthier all the time, this makes Gini calculations based on income inequality meaningless as regards reflecting the reality of socio-economic disparity in a society. Thus, the Gini coefficient based on income inequality is used to obfuscate reality of inequality in society.

The Gini coefficient, calculated based on wealth not income disparity, is 81.1%, which reflects the reality of wealth inequality in the US.[13]

Trickle-Down Economics[14],[15]

Conclusions, Economic Power

Far from being and “economic powerhouse”, the US is a mostly poor country, has amongst the highest wealth inequalities in the world. Over 50% of the households are unable to send their kids to college without incurring debt. It should be noted that the above wealth data is for the 3rd quarter of 2024, when the Wall Street casino was pretty inflated; when the bubble pops, many more will join the ranks of the poor.

With 50% of its human potential wasted, the decline is irreversible and across the board, particularly in the science and technology fields, which explains why the US is falling rapidly behind in science and technology as noted recently in ASPI’s two-decade Critical Technology Tracker:[16]

2003 to 2007:

o US leading in research for 60 out of 64 technologies o China leading in research for 3 out of 64 technologies

2019–2023:

o China leading in research for 57 out of 64 technologies o US leading in research for 7 out of 64 technologies

Technologies in which the US still maintains a dominant position are quantum computing, vaccines and medical countermeasures, technological prowess in the latter two was demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated ‘safe and effective’ mRNA vaccines.

The decline of the US economy and consequently science and technology are a consequence of financialization that can be traced back to the Reagan era “trickle up” economic policies. Proposals for reining in the financial sector have been proposed; most notably the NEED ACT monetary reform bill sponsored by Congressman Dennis Kucinich in 2011.[17]

Military Power

Perception

Top 10 Defense Budgets[18]

Top 40 Defense Budgets[19]

4,490 US Soldiers Killed in Iraq Invasion and Occupation 2003 to 2011[20]

Over 7,000 U.S. service members died in post-9/11 war zones including Afghanistan and Iraq.[21]

Creative Accounting of Casualties

Iraq War Deaths Exceed Vietnam War Numbers

Quoting Gary Vey:[23]

The casualties in the Vietnam War were pretty simple to understand. If a soldier was dead from his combat tour, he was a war casualty. There are 58,195 names recorded on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC. But something odd has happened with the Iraq War. The government, under the Bush administration, did something dishonest that resulted in a lie that's persisted since the war began -- and continues to this very day. They decided to report the war deaths in Iraq only if the soldier died with his boots on the ground in a combat situation. Under the new reporting system, deaths that happen en route or post evacuation are not counted as combat deaths. This is why the number seems unusually low -- a little over four thousand as of 2009. The actual figures have been hidden from the American public just like the returning, flag draped coffins were censored from the press. But the figures are now available and we can only hope that the American people will be outraged when they learn how they have been misled. According to The Department of Veterans Affairs, as of May 2007, reports in the Gulf War Veterans Information System reveal these startling numbers: Total U.S. Military Gulf War Deaths: 73,846 Total number of disability claims filed: 1,620,906

Department of Veterans Affairs Gulf War Veterans Information System. May 2007[24]

Department of Veterans Affairs Gulf War Veterans Information System. May 2007[25]

The Financial Legacy of Iraq and Afghanistan, Linda Bilmes, Harvard Kennedy School, 2013[26]

2.5 million soldiers served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

One out of every two has already applied for permanent disability benefits.

2,500,000 ÷ 2 = 1,250,000 with permanent disability up to 2013

Tulsi Gabbard, lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, member of the U.S. House of Representatives 2013 to 2021; during her January 30, 2025 confirmation hearing to become head of national intelligence:[27]

“Our invasion of Iraq, based on a total fabrication or complete failure of intelligence, this disastrous decision led to the deaths of tens of thousands of American soldiers.”

Recalling from mass psychology findings: Truth and Reality are irrelevant, perception is.

Weapon Systems

Navy

Perception: The most powerful navy in the world.[28]

Reality: As Ansar Allah demonstrated: 20th century navy unfit for 21st century wars.

Zumwalt destroyer: Planned procurement: 32, Final procurement: 3

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS): Nine in Navy service, youngest commissioned in 2020. All have been marked for disposal in 2023 budget

Gerald Ford Aircraft Carrier: Pentagon’s testing office: “has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively defend against anti-ship missiles and other threats”. Ansar Allah confirmed Pentagons testing office and proved the obsolescence of aircraft carriers in 21st century.

Air Force

F-22: Perception: “Stealthy air superiority fighter” “cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft”[29]

F-22: Reality: Plagued by fatal problems, Senate votes to stop production in 2009. Terminated with only 195 built.[30]

F-35: Perception: “Many experts now believe that the F-35 is the best fighter jet ever to fly”[31]

F-35 Reality: Dysfunctional trillion-dollar program, plagued with persistent flaws, the Pentagon warned that sustaining the F-35 fleet could be unaffordable, only 36 percent fully mission capable,[32]

Two decades into the millennium, the bulk of fighter jet tasks are undertaken by the 1970s vintage F-15, F-16 and F-18. The F-16 is expected to continue serving until 2042, 68 years after its first flight!

Army

The main battle tank is the M1 Abrams, it is a 1970s design. No new main battle tank has been developed in the following 40 years. In their first encounter, the 1970s Soviet T-72 tank killed the M1 Abrams in one shot.[33]

Aerial Defense

The two main U.S. air defense systems are the Patriot and THAAD systems. Both proved their ineffectiveness in the war on Yemen, in Ukraine and in protecting Israel from Ansar Allah and Iran’s missiles. Notable were the failures against Ansar Allah’s missile and drone attacks:

2019 to defend the Abqaiq plant, which “took out nearly half Saudi’s oil production.

2024 to break Ansar Allah’s blockade of the Red Sea.

Strategic Triad

Strategic bombers have been rendered obsolete with developments in aerial defense.

Land-based Minuteman III missile is 1970s vintage.

UGM-133A Trident II submarine launched ballistic missile is 1980s vintage.

Ramjet Strike Missiles

The US lags behind Russia, China and Iran in ramjet powered strike missiles. The only fielded US ramjet missile is the GQM 163 target practice missile.

Conclusions, Military Power

The main U.S. weapon systems date from the 20th century. Despite trillions of dollars in defense spending, during the past three decades, the military industrial complex could not develop weapon systems that could match the new weapons systems developed by Russia.

Quoting William Schryver:[34]

Javelin, Stinger, M-777 howitzer, HIMARS, Excalibur, Switchblade, all manner of electronic warfare gizmos and counter-battery radars, Bradley IFVs, Stryker, Leopard, Challenger, Abrams, Patriot, JDAMs, HARMS, Storm Shadow, ATACMS ... I'm sure I'm forgetting some. In any case, all of these things represent top-shelf front-line US/NATO war stuff that has been objectively proven inferior in the crucible of protracted high-intensity warfare. Many are simply ill-suited for the current state-of-play in the military realm, as it has been revealed over the course of the war in Ukraine. Before this war began, the almost-universal belief was that US/NATO weaponry and equipment were far and away superior to anything the Russians could put on the battlefield. That unfounded faith in the unrivaled supremacy of western arms has now been shattered… Nevertheless, when one examines in aggregate the implements of war the US/NATO have provided to Ukraine, the overwhelming majority consists of the very stuff every military in NATO would field in a war against Russia, or anyone else, for that matter. So, in the case of the Ukraine War, we see attested two now-indisputable facts: 1) US/NATO weaponry and equipment is FAR LESS FEARSOME than was previously believed by the supposed “military experts” in the world. It has either failed abysmally or vastly underperformed in virtually every case. 2) US/NATO war doctrine has been demonstrated to be something quite a bit less than the greatest expression of the martial arts since Napoleon at the Battle of Austerlitz. The disastrous NATO/AFU “counteroffensive” in Zaporozhye in summer 2023 and the catastrophic blunder of the Kursk Kamikaze Incursion in summer 2024 have laid waste to the mythology of US/NATO military prowess.

Quoting Why The West Can’t Win:[35]

The inability of the MIC to produce state-of-the-art weapon systems that are comparable with Russian weapon systems is a result of structural problems and cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. Its root cause is the neoliberal system and the impact this has had on US society and its human resource base. The financialization of college education being the single most significant factor. As was mentioned earlier, the prohibitive costs of quality STEM education drastically reduces the number of qualified STEM graduates that are needed to support a technologically advanced society. This is implicit in the statement by Senators Jim Inhofe and Jack Reed:[36] It was not always this way. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Navy took a methodical, knowledge-based, subsystem-focused approach. Prior to the neoliberal era and financialization of education; higher education could provide the needed STEM graduates for the MIC, industries and businesses in the U.S. This is a further explanation of the widening and irreversible technological gap between U.S. weapon systems and those of Russia and China.

Quoting Colonel Larry Wilkerson:

Houthis are not about to give up, they'll fight to the last mountain shepherd up there in those mountains and they're not about to get up, and the only way you would route them out is to mount an invasion from the Bab el-Mandeb or through the port of Hodeida or whatever and route them out totally with ground forces. Uh we don't have the ground forces to do that, so you see what we are, we're an empire with a big mouth and not much of a hammer to back it up with. [8:57] You got to put troops on the ground and the United States, the Empire, is not about to do that because it knows it would probably get whipped in that too. [18:42]

Concluding Remarks

On piercing through the image into reality it is clear that the Empire is neither an economic nor a military superpower. The extreme social injustice as indicated by wealth inequality, contributes significantly to the continuous across the board decline. A decline which cannot be reversed so long as the economy is financialized as was discussed earlier.

From a conventional military standpoint, the Empire is no match to Russia, China or even Iran. Thus, it is no surprise that it has lost all the wars it waged in the 21st century, including against the Taliban. Furthermore, as the Ukraine war has shown, the Empire does not have the manufacturing capability to sustain a high intensity war.

Of great significance, is what the Taliban, Ansar Allah and most recently Hamas have shown, namely that it is possible for small nations and resistance movements to face and resist the Empire, provided they have a committed popular base and a leadership determined to resist and that they adopt asymmetric warfare strategies.

The only way for reversing the socioeconomic, scientific, technological and military decline, is eliminating the parasitic financial sector, by having the central bank and commercial banks nationalized. Easier said than done, but there is no other way out, until then the decline will continue. Tariffs, sanctions, banning foreign competitors and warmongering will only accelerate the decline.

