This work has made extensive use of the research and publications of Joshua Stylman and ICE-9. It is strongly recommended to study their work.

The moon stroll paved the way to pure fiat money however; utilizing the power of fiat money to its fullest extent, would have major detrimental impacts both globally and locally. Globally because it ushers the era of endless money and hence endless wars. Locally, because of the detrimental socioeconomic effects of financialization of the economy, whereby the productive class would be penalized to the benefit of the 0.01% at the top of the financial sector pyramid, as the decades since introduction of pure fiat money have proved. Hence, utilizing the full powers of pure fiat money necessitates destroying society’s ability to resist the ensuing socioeconomic decline.

A material is generally as strong as the number and strength of its molecular or atomic bonds. Similarly, a society is as strong as the interconnectedness and cohesion within it. A strong society is able to resist wanton edicts by the establishment. By promoting a society that idolizes ‘the self’, interconnectedness and cohesion within the society are weakened, resulting in an atomized society with no immune system. Understandably therefore for an establishment that plans to embark on a major transformative project that is detrimental for society, it must a priori seek to atomize the society.

A human being typically spends most of his time with the family, and hence family relations are the cornerstone of social interconnectedness. The workplace comes second in importance. It is not surprising therefore that these two were targeted prior to embarking on financialization of the economy, neoliberalism and globalization.

By attacking the traditional culture and values of the youth, a weakening of the bond between parents and children is achieved. By having women increasingly career rather than family oriented, weakens the bonds between mother and kids and between wife and husband. The net result is a significant weakening of family cohesion. Hence the “counterculture” counter revolution in conjunction with the feminist movement, was a dual thronged assault on the family, the cornerstone of society’s cohesion and interconnectedness. This was then followed by the assault on labor unions in the 1980s during the Reagan presidency and Thatcher premiership. Weakening the family structure and the labor unions effectively destroyed the two main pillars of society’s cohesion and interconnectedness, contributing to a significant atomization of society. This effectively weakened the immune system of society and its ability to resist the establishment. This atomization is what made possible the implementation of the transformative socioeconomic processes of neoliberalism, financialization of the economy and globalization, which have wreaked havoc on societies to the sole benefit of the 0.1%.

It is within this context that the “counterculture” counter revolution, the feminist movement and the assault on labor unions have to be understood.

The Counter Culture Counterrevolution

While enactment of laws addressed the civil rights issue, albeit in perception, addressing the other core constituent, namely the anti-war student movement, could not be solved by enacting laws. This necessitated an emasculation and a redirection of of the rebellious anti-establishment spirit. To this end, a major multifaceted mass psychology manipulation operation was undertaken to alter the culture and value system of the Baby Boomers generation.

A counter revolution was thus undertaken that would reengineer youth psyche via a “cultural” movement that would destroy traditional values and promote nihilism, packaged as the ultimate in personal liberty and freedom. It is to this end that casual sex, multi-sexual partners, drugs, dropping out of the system and alternate religions were promoted as manifestations of freedom and personal liberty.

As the Vietnam war escalated, young Americans were guided toward cultural dissolution - a perfect formula for neutralizing meaningful peace movements. The same military-intelligence complex that drove the war was simultaneously molding the culture that would prevent effective resistance to it.[3]

Besides reformatting a rebellious youth via mass psychology manipulation, this “revolution” would impact youth globally and most importantly provide a perception that the level of freedom existing in the US was not available elsewhere, thereby having the US perceived as the bastion of freedom.

This cultural counter revolution was aptly labeled “Counterculture Revolution.” It was probably the greatest mass psychology operation of all time, as it managed to transform core values and beliefs systems of a whole generation across the world. In this psychological operation, music and movies were the main instruments of manipulation. Drugs also played a key role in this operation, reminiscent of the opium wars that were used to conquer China and Southeast Asia in the 19th century.

Tavistock’s “British Invasion”: Music

A sophisticated psychological manipulation operation undertaken by the British intelligence MI6 managed and Rockefeller Foundation funded Tavistock Institute.

The “British Invasion,” referring to British music of that period, had a profound influence on the culture and value system of youth, primarily in the Anglo-Saxon world, but its impact would also be on youth globally.

This operation was spearheaded by the Beatles and Rolling Stones, and marked the beginning of a systematic and profound cultural transformation to steer youth culture away from traditional values and family structures. It represented a planned assault on social norms, initiating a cultural transformation that would accelerate over the following decades.[4] An illustration of this, is the long hair fashion for men pioneered by the Beatles as a sign of rebellion and which was popularized worldwide.[5]

What appeared to be an organic cultural phenomenon was in fact a meticulously orchestrated operation, with professional musicians and songwriters behind the scenes, while the Beatles served as appealing front-men for the massive social engineering project.[6].[7]

Laurel Canyon: Music and Movies

Kennedy’s assassination in late 1963, was a traumatic event, causing nationwide anger, grief, and despair.[8],[9] It proved to be a multi-faceted turning point for American society. It coincided with the slide in the US economy, as European countries and Japan had rebuilt their industries and were now competing successfully. It also ushered in the end of the blue-collar, single-earner middle class family, the increasing engagement in the Vietnam war, and a corresponding increase in draftees and anti-war protests.

The national malaise coupled with the shock of the JFK assassination, created the ideal conditions for implementing mass psychology manipulation techniques.

While the counter revolution involved multiple mass psychology manipulation operations, the leading role may be credited to Laurel Canyon the “crib of the hippie generation”[10], a psychological warfare operation, housed in an Air Force base near Hollywood, California. Established in the 1940s, Laurel Canyon’s objective was to modify value systems, beliefs, and culture using movies and music. Quoting Joshua Stylman, Engineering Reality Part II:[11]

As journalist Dave McGowan first documented, an extraordinary phenomenon: the emergence of a new music scene centered in Laurel Canyon, where an improbable concentration of military and intelligence family connections converged to reshape American youth culture. This convergence was no accident - as anti-war sentiment grew strongest in academic circles, this military-intelligence nexus helped redirect potential resistance into a drug-saturated counterculture focused on “dropping out” rather than organized opposition to the war.

The military/intelligence connections within Laurel Canyon were striking.

§ Jim Morrison's father commanded the fleet during the Gulf of Tonkin incident that launched the Vietnam War. § Frank Zappa's father was a chemical warfare specialist at Edgewood Arsenal, a key human experimentation research site. § David Crosby, scion of the Van Cortlandts and Van Rensselaers—American royalty—descended from a lineage of political power that included senators, Supreme Court justices, and Revolutionary generals. § James Taylor, a descendant of Massachusetts Bay Colony settlers, grew up in a family shaped by academia and military service, including his father’s role in Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica. § John Phillips of “The Mamas and the Papas”, son of a retired Marine Corps officer, attended a series of elite military prep schools in the Washington, D.C. area, culminating in an appointment to the prestigious U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.[12] § Stephen Stills of “Crosby, Stills, Nash (and Young), born to a Military family, was educated primarily at schools on military bases and at elite military academies.[13] § David Crosby of “The Byrds” and “Crosby, Stills, Nash (and Young)”, the son of an Annapolis graduate and WW II military intelligence officer, Major Floyd Delafield Crosby.[14] § Jackson Browne, the product of a career military family, his father was assigned to post-war “reconstruction” work in Germany, which very likely means that he was in the employ of the OSS, precursor to the CIA. Jackson Browne was born in a military hospital in Heidelberg, Germany.[15] § Jimi Hendrix, was born on November 27, 1942, in Seattle, Washington, USA, while his father was stationed at an Army base in Oklahoma.[16] § Michael Jeffrey, Jimi Hendrix’ Manager, admitted to being an intelligence agent. Jeffrey often boasted of “undercover work against the Russians, or murder, mayhem, and torture in foreign countries.” Documents from his office indicated he embezzled large amounts of money from Jimi’s concert performances, and Hendrix took legal actions to recover the embezzled money. In July 1970, two months before his death, Hendrix broke all communications with Jeffrey. At that time, Hendrix told film director Chuck Wein: “The next time I go to Seattle will be in a pine box.” Two days after Hendrix’s death, Michael Jeffrey confessed to recording engineer Alan Douglas that he was involved in the murder.[17] § Joni Mitchell’s father Bill Anderson was an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. § Sharon Tate, daughter of Army intelligence officer Lt. Col. Paul Tate, moved through these circles before her death.[18] § Dennis Hopper, whose father was OSS, directed Easy Rider, packaging counterculture rebellion for mainstream consumption. § Timothy Leary, the counter culture guru, advocate of psychedelic drugs, who coined the slogan “Turn on, tune in, drop out,” had been a West Point cadet and later an FBI informant.[19] His role in counter culture revolution was crucial. He was the psychedelic movement's most influential voice. His advocacy for psychedelics emerged alongside the CIA's own exploration of substances like LSD during the MK-Ultra era.[20]

From Joshua Stylman, Engineering Reality Part II:[21]

The transformation was systematic - from the post-war optimism and unity embodied by JFK's New Frontier to the calculated fragmentation that followed his assassination. This mass shared public trauma, perfectly suited to Tavistock's methods of social engineering through psychological shock, marked the end of genuine optimism. The Boomers, raised with unprecedented prosperity and inspired by Kennedy's vision of a New Frontier, saw their potential for authentic social and political transformation redirected into carefully crafted cultural movements that would shape subsequent generations: the systematic co-opting of youth culture by establishment powers. The timing of Laurel Canyon's emergence as a counterculture hub coincided with the CIA’s MK-Ultra's mind control program’s peak years of operation. This was no coincidence. The same organizations experimenting with consciousness control through chemical methods, such as LSD, were simultaneously embedding themselves in cultural programming efforts. The convergence of these strategies in Laurel Canyon laid the groundwork for what would soon become the full-scale fusion of music and psychedelics—a calculated effort to thwart organically arising political resistance by channeling it into a movement centered on personal transcendence rather than effective collective action. The fusion of music and psychedelics marked the apex of consciousness manipulation. This phase of mass cultural programming strategically redirected genuine political resistance into artificially managed cultural channels, steering dissent away from organized movements and into fragmented, drug-fueled withdrawal.

“America” as perceived by the author on his way to grad school in the US

MK-Ultra: Drugs and Hallucinogenics

MK-Ultra was a CIA mind control project. It used numerous methods to manipulate its subjects' mental states and brain functions principally by use of drugs, such as the covert administration of high doses of psychoactive drugs (especially LSD) and other chemicals without the subjects' consent. Other methods beyond chemical compounds were also used, including electroshocks, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, isolation, verbal and sexual abuse, and other forms of torture. The CIA launched a major effort to distribute LSD, often adulterated with systemic poisons, on college campuses nationwide. This took place at the same time as large-scale medical use of dangerous drugs used to treat mental illness like Thorazine.[22]

Women’s Lib: CIA and Rockefellers

Women’s Lib was also a CIA operation carried out in conjunction with the Rockefeller Foundation. They jointly funded Gloria Steinem, the nationally recognized leader of “second-wave” feminism.[23] Steinem was an anti-communist CIA operative who kept the Feminist Movement from discussing class issues; only gender issues were to be discussed.[24]

This operation provides additional evidence that the counterculture operation was essentially an intelligence services mass psychology operation undertaken in the interest of the Money Powers. This operation was also targeted at the Soviet Union and the socialist Eastern European countries as a showcase of personal freedom in the ‘Free World’. To this end, Steinem “worked closely with the CIA to organize groups of American youth to attend World Youth Festivals in Vienna[25] and Helsinki[26] in 1959 and 1962,” where youth from these countries were present. In 1971 Gloria Steinem co-founded Ms. Magazine with CIA funds. In a chat with Aaron Russo, Nicholas Rockefeller stated:[27]

“We the Rockefellers, we funded Women’s Lib, and we’re the ones who got it all over the newspapers and television, the Rockefeller Foundation. “There were two primary reasons, one reason we couldn’t tax half the population before Women’s Lib, and the second reason was now we get the kids at school at an early age, we can indoctrinate the kids. It breaks up their family, the kids start looking at the state as the family, as the school, as the officials as their family, not as the parents teaching them.”

Thus, Operation Women’s Lib was led by a spy and had the following objectives of:

Undermining family cohesion by prioritizing career instead of family.

Altering value system of women, from priority to family to priority of self.

Increasing state influence over children via state-run childcare.

Undermining the civil rights movement.

Undermining the anti-war movement.

Doubling the tax base through workforce participation.

Expanding state and corporate control.

Reinforcing the perception of America as the land of freedoms.

Influencing Soviet and Eastern European countries.

Women’s Divorce Rate, 1900-2018

The resounding ‘success’ the Counterculture counterrevolution and in particular the Steinem, CIA and the Rockefellers feminist movement in weakening family bonds, is best evidenced by the more than doubling of divorce rates between 1960 and 1980.

Concluding Remarks

The cultural counterrevolution psychological manipulation projects had a resounding ‘success’, both internally and globally.

Internally, the objective was to weaken the family structure, the cornerstone of social interconnectedness and cohesion, as such the cultural counterrevolution was a great ‘success’.

‘Success’ was also achieved in reorienting youth away from traditional values, civil rights, anti-Vietnam war demonstrations, and anti-establishment movements, towards a nihilistic counterculture popularized by the mantra "turn on, tune in, drop out".

The weakening of family bonds by promotion of a nihilist culture focused on the ‘self’ contributed to social atomization which weakened society’s immune system making society more malleable and less capable of resistance.[28]

In the 1980s, the former hippies became yuppies; their revolutionary awareness was neatly channeled into consumer capitalism.[29]

Globally, the objective was to provide the perception that ultimate personal liberties and freedoms existed in America, while the reality was that America was always a totalitarian state, where it was not even allowed to read books “out of the box.” A research engineer who had the audacity of bringing with him from abroad a Soviet book titled “The Role of Multinational Corporations in Instigating Regional Wars,” was subject to investigation by the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, his home was entered into and searched in his absence, and the book was taken away and returned. Realizing that the FBI could just as easily plant drugs or other illegal material in his house during his absence, he figured that for the free, life is much safer out of the “Land of the Free”.

It should be emphasized that mass psychology manipulation using entertainment movies and TV shows for cultural reformatting on a global scale, never ceased. Most recently it was revealed that USAID was financing an Iraqi version of the Sesame Street TV show targeting Iraqi kids of age 2 to 11. Furthermore, news manipulation continues, with the only difference that payments for “independent media” all over the world is also undertaken by the USAID instead of solely by the CIA.[30],[31]

‘Counterculture Revolution’ was the label given to the mass psychology operation targeting the youth in the 1960s to 1970s. However, targeting the youth is an ongoing operation to continuously weaken social cohesion, the latest manifestation being labeled Woke. The feminist movement of that period has been replaced by LGBTQ+ . The civil rights movement has been replaced by Black Lives Matter. It is not surprising therefore to note that Soros’ Open Society Foundation, Ford Foundation, major multinational corporation and publicly-supported organizations are the main financiers of these divisive organizations.

All these social distortions are focused on destroying what little is left of family bonds and traditional values and creating increasing divisiveness within societies, the objective being further weakening of social cohesion and interconnectedness within societies, thereby reducing the ability of society to resist the increasingly dire socioeconomic conditions.

