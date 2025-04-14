Contents

Economic Reality

Technological Reality

Materials Reality

U.S. Trade War on China?

U.S. Socioeconomic Reality

Tariffs War Target: China or the Globalists?

Trump Administration anti-Globalist Actions and Statements

Conclusions

Endnotes

President Trump’s Liberation Day[1] crazy[2] sledge hammer[3] tariffs have sent equity markets[4] and bonds[5] in turmoil, global trade and supply chains have been disrupted,[6] fiat currencies crashing while gold the nemesis of fiat currencies records all times high[7].

China launched the digital RMB bypassing SWIFT in trade settlements,[8] accelerating de-dollarization,[9],[10] and threatening the role of the USD as a trade and reserve currency.[11] EU threatens to respond by imposing bloc-wide tariffs on major US tech companies.[12]

The most significant blow however; was dealt to globalization, fiat currencies and the financialized economic structure dominating the world, of which the U.S. is the major “beneficiary”. Is it really?

In the following an attempt is made to determine whether the “tariff war” is aimed at China and the U.S.’ industrial competitors or at the globalization and neoliberalism.

Economic Reality

GDP rankings overwhelmingly place USA as the leading economy with a GDP of $30.3T followed by China at $19.5T.[13] Back in 2023 it was shown that GDP data obfuscate reality of economic power and that as a matter of fact Chinese economy overtook the USA in 2011 and by 2020 China overtook the G-7 economies combined, as explained in the following.

Figure 1 Global Real Goods Production in versus Global Energy Consumption[14]

The above graph is based on total global real goods production and total global energy consumption over a 40 forty-year period extending from 1976 to 2016.

In the above graph, R the correlation coefficient = 0.99 implies real goods production is directly and linearly related to energy consumption. The linear regression equation is:

$ Trillion real goods = 3.27 Trillion kg oil equivalent energy – 18.35

This equation accounts for 98% of the variability in the data, which implies it provides an excellent representation of the relationship between the value of real goods produced and the amount of energy consumed.

Figure 2 Annual electricity Generation in Terra-Watt Hours[15]

Using the above graph from Why The West Can’t Win,[16] we can assess real economic developments since 1991:

§ 1991: G-7 economies were over three times greater than RIC (Russia, Iran and China). § 2001: China joins WTO and starts its phenomenal growth. § 2007: Peak of G-7 economies, which have been in a recession since. § 2011: Chinese economy overtakes US economy. § 2017: RIC economies overtake G-7 economies. § 2020: Chinese economy overtakes G-7 economies.

This is further confirmed by global trade data in figure 3 below:

Figure 3 Global Trade 2024 vs. 2000[17]

2020: US exports 214% greater than Chinese exports

o US: Exports $782B, Imports $1,218B, Total trade $2,000B o China: Exports $249B, Imports $225B, Total trade $474B

2024: Chinese exports 73% greater than US exports

o China: Exports $3,575B, Imports $2,587B, Total trade $6,163B o US: Exports $2,065B, Imports $3,267B, Total trade $5,338B

It is worth noting that for 2020 electricity generation in China was 82% greater than the US, which is in line with 73% greater exports.

Technological Reality

Several factors impact economic growth; however, the dominant factor is the technological development of a society. From Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Two-decade Critical Technology Tracker:[18]

2003 to 2007:

o US: Leading in 60 out of 64 technologies o China: Leading 3 out of 64 technologies

2019 to 2024:

o China: Leading in 57 out of 64 technologies o US: Leading in 7 out of 64 technologies

The loss of technological edge has contributed to the economic decline of the US.

The decline in the US is attributed to the introduction of pure fiat money following gold decoupling in 1971 and the financialization of the economy and adoption of neoliberalism. This has resulted in socioeconomic decline, which in turn resulted in scientific, technological, economic and military decline.

Materials Reality

China dominates the global supply of several crucial metals and minerals that are essential for modern technologies, including renewable energy, electronics, defense systems, and electric vehicles (EVs), including Rare Earth Elements (REEs), Gallium, Germanium, Graphite, Tungsten, Antimony, Lithium, Cobalt, Magnesium and Vanadium

As Newsweek notes, the latest American F-47 fighter jets depends on supplies of rare earth metals from China:[19]

Beijing is in a position of strength, controlling materials critical to the U.S. defense industry. China... has imposed export restrictions on rare earth metals that are key to the fighter jet that will be the backbone of the U.S. Air Force's next-generation fleet. Trump has touted the F-47 as a successor to the F-22 Raptor. But the viability of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program to build the fighter jets depends heavily on materials that China produces, China's Ministry of Commerce said seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium-related items would be on this list..

U.S. Trade War on China?

From the above it is clear that China has an overwhelming edge in trade, economy, industry, technology and that China has control of critical materials that are essential for modern technologies, including for renewable energy, electronics and defense. Clearly therefore, a trade war launched at China is bound to fail and will have detrimental repercussions on the U.S.

In Why the West Can’t Win[20] it was shown that all nations with privately owned central banks or where central banks are independent of the government and under control of the Bank for International Settlements, BIS, are not sovereign nations, but vassals of the Money Powers who control the global financial structure. It was also shown that reference to the “Empire” is not to the U.S. but rather to the Money Powers empire that transcends geographic borders and nationalities, and that has been existence for centuries, well before the U.S. was established.

Thus the U.S. and the EU as vassals of the Money Powers empire, are merely instruments for advancing the Empire’s quest for global hegemony. It is therefore essential to distinguish between nations and the Empire. This can be readily undertaken by evaluating policies as beneficial to society or on the contrary benefit the hegemonic ambitions of the Empire to the detriment of society. A clear example are the wars launched since 9/11 in which the U.S. military and intelligence agencies were at the forefront. These wars can therefore be clearly classified as Empire’s wars. Suffice to note the deterioration in the U.S. economy and technology during this period as was shown above.

A more recent example are the Covid-19 mandates that were highly detrimental to the economy and the mRNA vaccines that were imposed on the population.

U.S. Socioeconomic Reality

Figure 4 Wealth data from the Federal Reserve System[21]

From Mass Psychology in Geopolitics, part 8:[22]

Gini Coefficient calculated from the above data is 81.1%

Median house price in 2024: $419,000[23]

66% of households have a total net worth, less than median price of a house[24]

71% of households have a total net worth excluding median house of less than $100,000 which is the minimum needed to send one kid to college without incurring debt or dipping into pension.

Accordingly, U.S. households can be classified as follows:

0% to 70%: Poor

o Average net worth per household is a small fraction of median house price. o Cannot sponsor one kid in a university without incurring debt pension. o Families are poor and their kids don’t have much of a chance for a better life. o The nation loses over 50% of its human potential.

70% to 90%: Middle class

o Can sponsor kids in university without incurring debt or dipping into pension.

§ 90% to 100%: Rich

Extreme wealth disparity:

Wealth of the top 0.1% is six time greater than total wealth of 50% of the population. Excluding pensions, wealth of the top 1% is significantly greater than total wealth of 90% of the population.

Far from being and “economic powerhouse”, the U.S. is a mostly poor country, has amongst the highest wealth inequalities in the world. Over 70% of households are unable to send their kids to college without incurring debt. It should be noted that the above wealth data is for the 3rd quarter of 2024. As MAGA hammers the Wall Street casino, many more will join the ranks of the poor.

With over 50% of its human potential wasted, the decline is irreversible and across the board, particularly in the science and technology fields, which explains why the US is falling rapidly behind in science and technology as noted in ASPI’s Two-decade Critical Technology Tracker.

Globalization, neoliberalism and financialization of the economy have led to this steady irreversible decline in socioeconomic conditions resulting in widespread poverty and marginalization of large swaths of the population as explained above.

Figure 5 U.S. Productivity and Median Family Income[25]

It is clear from Figure 5, that neoliberalism and financialization of the economy resulted in decoupling between national wealth and median household wealth. “Productivity” gains in the financialized economy are essentially limited to the top 10% to the detriment of 90% of the population.

Tariffs War Target: China or the Globalists?

In his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump adopted the slogan MAGA “Make America Great Again”, for reversing the socioeconomic decline, by calling for the reindustrialization of America, and repatriating industries that have moved offshore. Naturally this gained him widespread support and was a crucial factor in his winning the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Reindustrialization has many requirements that must be addressed simultaneously in a multifaceted long-term plan extending over several decades. This should include among other things, revamping the educational system to provide qualified human resources for industry, building modern efficient transport infrastructure needed to support modern industry, reducing cost of living to allow for competitive industry, which necessitates reduction in costs of education, healthcare and housing. Reindustrialization also requires a cultural change towards long term thinking and team work especially between white- and blue-collar staff.

The impossibility of reform within the neoliberal financialized economy is exemplified in a most important issue; education. The need to reform the educational system was apparent as far back as the 1981. A panel of educators and business leaders was formed and a report A Nation at Risk was submitted in 1983.[26] The issue was addressed again in a 2012 in a white paper on education reform entitled U.S. Education Reform and National Security,[27] the 31 member Task Force was chaired by Joel I. Klein and Condoleezza Rice, quoting from this report:

The report [Nation at Risk] was published about three decades ago, but the risks the report highlighted are much the same as those that this Task Force is describing today. In 2012, the sad fact is that the rising tide of mediocrity is not something that belongs in history books. Despite selective improvement, the big picture performance of America’s educational system is all too similar to results from three decades ago.

Despite awareness of a problem in education, in over half a century it was not possible to affect any improvement of education in the U.S. resulting in an irreversible decline as was evident in the first 4 months of 2025:

When Starlink’s 1 Gbps met Chang Guang’s 100 Gbps it was rendered outdated.[28] , [29]

When Google’s Sycamore met the million-time faster Zuchongzhi-3 it became obsolete.[30]

When OpenAI met DeepSeek, $1 trillion was vaporized from the Wall Street casino.[31]

When Manus AI offered the first general-purpose AI agent, it effected a paradigm shift.[32]

When BYD introduced its ‘1,000 kilowatts charging’ it blew Tesla out of the water.[33]

When DeepSeek-R1 was released, it dethroned ChatGPT and Nvidia stocks lost 10%.[34]

The root cause of all socioeconomic ills of the U.S. and all neoliberal financialized economies is the banking sector. In particular in the U.S. it is the Creature from Jekyll Island, the banking cartel that controls the Federal Reserve System established in 1913, in particular the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.[35]

Therefore an a priori to any development in the U.S. or in any nation having a neoliberal financialized economy is destroying neoliberalism and financialization of the economy.

President Trump’s sledge hammer[36] tariffs were presented as protection for local industry and to encourage repatriation of industry, could it be that the hammer was directed at neoliberalism and financialization of the U.S. economy?

While tariff protection was effective in the 19th and early 20th century when then U.S. industrial base was competitive and supply chains were local. In the 21st century when U.S. industry is weak and supply chains are global, tariffs are counterproductive, and will harm both U.S. industry and consumers.

However; these crazy[37]tariffs will deal a powerful blow to global trade and thereby to globalization[38] and to the status of the dollar as a trade and reserve currency. They also have a negative impact on the equities and U.S. bonds. One can posit therefore that the greatest damage of Trump’s tariff policy would be on the global financial structure in which the Federal Reserve System is a central actor.

In the short period since the sledge hammer tariffs were imposed, the outcry from globalist neoliberal mouthpieces,[39], [40],[41] suggests that there is a pretty good chance that the sledge hammer was actually aimed at globalization and global finance.

Trump Administration anti-Globalist Actions and Statements

On his first day in office President Trump dealt two significant blows to globalization, by issuing executive orders for withdrawal from Paris Agreement on Climate Change[42] and from the World Health Organization.[43]

Within two weeks of being in office Trump administration targeted shutting down USAID a key instrument for advancing the Empire’s hegemonic strategy.[44],[45] USAID had a key role in destabilizing nations targeted for “regime change”. USAID had a lead role in mass psychology operations and instigating wars.[46] Naturally the Empire’s mouthpieces cried foul in unison.[47],[48],[49],[50]

Within three weeks of being in office President Trump stated that some of the Treasuries could be fraudulent, and hence U.S. debt is lower than assumed, i.e. some Treasuries will not be paid. That is akin to saying that some USD banknotes could be counterfeit and therefore worthless.

Treasuries represent the bulk of foreign reserves of most countries in the world, and hence are the cornerstone of the global financial sector; placing doubt in Treasuries is a major threat to global financial structure. Not surprisingly the very next day five former U.S. Treasury secretaries in an op-ed in the New York Times issue a stark warning to the Trump Administration and stating that it ‘may pose a threat to democracy’ and could ‘unlawfully undermine the nation’s financial commitments.’[51]

President Trump has repeatedly mentioned that 1913, the year the Fed was established, as the year signaling the start of the U.S.’s decline, tying it to re-instatement of federal income tax and establishment of the Fed. Stating in a 2016 rally:

We had a system that worked before the Federal Reserve… We didn’t have boom and bust.

He accused the Fed of being "political" and harming the economy through interest rate policies.

Vice President J.D. Vance had also criticized the Fed harshly. In a 2023 interview with The American Conservative, then-Senator Vance regarding the USD reserve currency status: a "parasite" that benefits financial elites while harming American workers.

He also noted that the Fed’s quantitative easing policies disproportionately help asset-holders over workers.

The above suggests that Trump’s sledge hammer could very well be targeted at destroying the globalized financialized economy, that has destroyed the U.S.

Conclusions

It is evident that the U.S. would lose in a trade war with China, and that it will result in significant detrimental repercussions on the U.S. This lends credence to the hypothesis that Trump’s tariff policy, while nominally aimed at China and global competitors, is actually being aimed at destroying globalization and the stranglehold the financial sector has on the U.S. economy. Not easy battle to say the least.

Opportunities

In all cases, whether the aim of tariff wars is against China and the global competition or against globalization, it provides opportunities to strengthen cooperation between sovereigntist states and the establishment of alternative financial constructs to those of Bretton Woods, that have had a major role in inhibiting the development of global south nations.[52]

It should be noted that setting up an alternate financial construct outside the Bretton Woods institutions, would be a major blow to the Empire, and would be de facto assisting the Trump administration or any vassal state’s rise against the Money Powers.

Threats

It is highly likely that a deal could be cut between the Trump administration and the Money Powers, whereby the Trump administration would do their bidding outside the U.S., essentially using the U.S. military to advance the Empire’s hegemonic agenda abroad, in return for having a free hand inside the U.S. Should such a deal be made, it augurs further wars, particularly a war on Iran, as the globalists have a special affinity to Israel, and Iran is currently the only obstacle left in the way of Israel becoming the hegemonic power in Southwest Asia.[53]

An Israel with control over Southwest Asia’s oil and gas resources, would make of Israel a great power. The Money Powers could then move their operational headquarters from a declining U.S. to Israel, just as they had moved it a century ago from a declining Britain to the U.S. This may seem too fantastic an idea, however following the details of the unfolding of events in Southwest Asia since October 7, 2023, makes this scenario quite realistic.

A war on Iran if launched, would most likely involve the use of nuclear weapons.

Economic and financial volatility ahead

Whether it is a trade war or a war against the global financial system, 2025 will be a period of heightened global tensions that could escalate into high intensity regional wars. It will be a period of economic and financial volatility.

Endnotes

