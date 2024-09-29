Contents

Introduction

The world is going through a tectonic geopolitical upheaval as the Empire desperately attempts to extend its survival. As was explained repeatedly in earlier articles and in Why The West Can’t Win,[i] reference to Empire is not U.S. empire, rather it is to the Money Powers empire.

This is reflected across the board, suffice to mention a few issues:

§ Wars: Ukraine, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. § Destabilization attempts: Bangladesh, Georgia, Myanmar and Venezuela. § De-dollarization: In accelerated mode. § Fiat currencies construct on its last legs: 40% YoY drop in USD and other fiat currencies vs. precious metals. § Sea power: Empire lost control of the two most critical choke points, Hormuz and Bab El Mandab. § Rampant totalitarianism in the West: draconian clampdown on free speech. § Rise of the RIC sovereigntist civilizational states: Fall of the USSR and rise of sovereign civilizational Russia under Putin, overthrow of the vassal Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (MRP) and establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, liberation of China from colonial powers and regaining its pre-colonial global economic leadership, have resulted in a formidable geopolitical resistance front to the empire.

Southwest Asia being a historically critical geopolitical location, and especially so since the 20th century due to discovery of oil and gas reserves in the region. Control of this region has been critical for the Empire with the discovery of its energy resources. Naturally therefore, this region has been destabilized by the Empire for over a century, by wars, occupation, fragmentation, insertion of a settler colony, imposition of vassal dictatorships, color revolutions etc. Thus, despite being one of the richest regions in the world, it remains one of the least scientifically, technologically and industrially developed regions of the world.

Losing control of Southwest Asia will deal a death blow to the Empire. Thus, as the sun sets on the Empire, the final showdown will be in Southwest Asia.

A series of studies addressing these issues were presented in a number of essays:

This essay in three parts, reveals that the Empire has fallen behind irreversibly in all fields, including economic, scientific, technological and military, versus Russia, Iran and China (RIC) who form the core or the sovereigntist, civilizational states. This was realized in 2014, and the Empire’s strategy since then has been the “Two Worlds”, splitting the world into two. In the current transition period the objective being to include as many resource rich countries within the Western Realm.

On the financial front, starting in 1994 commercial codes relating to investment securities; the holding of securities through intermediaries and secured transactions and security interests, were modified. By 2014 the legal framework was complete, so that in the implosion of “The Everything Bubble”, collateral will be swept up on a vast scale. Legal certainty has been established that the collateral can be taken immediately and without judicial review, by entities described in court documents as the “Protected Class”[iii] the Protected Class being the owners of the major hedge funds who are the major shareholders of the global financial sector.[iv]

This study identifies the viability requirements for settler colonies as being:

§ Racist supremacist ideology

§ Military supremacy

§ Favorable demographic differential.

Project for creation of a Jewish settler colony in the Levant, started in earnest at the turn of the 20th century, initiated by the leading colonial powers Britain and France, with the blessings of the Vatican. The mantle was taken over by the U.S. and the USSR, the emerging superpowers post World War II, and by the U.S. following the 1967 war.

Racist supremacist ideology is inherent in the Torah. By 1947 the Jewish settler army had overwhelming military supremacy in the Levant and beyond. The weakness was in the demographic differential, 32% of the residents of Palestine. This weakness was addressed by the genocidal ethnic cleansing between January and May 1948, resulting the self-declared State of Israel being 82% Jewish.

Fast forward to 2024, the three pillars of a viable settler colony have been reversed:

§ Racist supremacist ideology: By preventing Israeli leadership from assessing facts objectively, racist supremacist ideology has become a weakness for the colony, resulting in grave strategic mistakes. § Military supremacy: Has been lost to the Resistance Axis consisting of Iran, Syria and non-state actors Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and Palestinian Resistance factions. §Favorable demographic differential: Has been greatly reversed by reconnecting the Levant via the Resistance Axis, the demographic differential is no longer about Jews vs. Arabs in Palestine rather Jews vs. Arabs in general and Arabs of the Levant in particular: Ø 7 million: Jews in Israel. Ø 87 million: Arabs in the “Cursed” Levant. Ø 127 million: Arabs in the Levant and Yemen Ø 228 million: Population of Resistance Axis

Thus it was concluded that the settler colony project, the “mighty aircraft carrier”,[vi] is unravelling. It is within this context that Israel is allowed to commit genocide in Gaza and war crimes in Lebanon while having full support of the Empire through its NATO vassal states. Losing the “unsinkable aircraft carrier”[vii] would result in expulsion of the Empire and its Arabian vassals “the blessing” from the Southwest Asia. Loss of control over the region’s energy resources, would deal a devastating blow to the Bretton Woods financial construct, the main instrument of the Empire’s global hegemony. This would therefore be a death blow to the Empire.

Netanyahu: Curse of the Resistance Axis vs. Blessing of the Vassals

Israel’s weapon systems and war doctrine are essentially identical to those of Western powers, and specifically the U.S., with the war strategy consisting of attacking countries with no meaningful aerial defense systems, bomb the enemy’s military bases, key infrastructures and government institutions. Any civilian casualties or destruction of residential areas, are discounted as collateral damage. After “bombing to smithereens”, armored brigades and infantry enter to occupy target country. Any subsequent resistance is met with mass punishment to terrorize the population into submission, and to have them distance themselves from resistance forces.[ix],[x]

Despite the fact that this “American way of war” failed in Vietnam and every war since, except for Grenada (1983 population 98,000), nothing has changed. The same war “strategy” was exhibited half a century after the Vietnam war in Iraq and Afghanistan, both resulting in resounding defeats of the Imperial armies. Israel adopted the same strategy in the 1982 Lebanon War, and Hezbollah eventually forced it to retreat unconditionally from Lebanon on May 25, 2000. The same war strategy was adopted in the 2006 war on Lebanon, and that too resulted in Hezbollah defeating the Israeli army. Notable in this war, was the inability of Israel to occupy any hamlet or village during the 33 days of war, despite the massive bombings and repeated armored columns attacks. The same war “strategy” was implemented in the 2023 – 2024 war on Gaza, in which the 500,000 “strong” Israeli army[xi] was unable after eleven months to subdue the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Two factors have contributed to the military decline of Israel and the West in general, namely the ideological mindset for whom “the other” are Untermenschen and therefore incapable of any creative thought. The second factor is revival of the Ummah by the Islamic Republic. Just as the Islamic Republic unleashed the human potential of Iranians in the fields of science and technology achieving great strides as discussed above, the same applies in the fields of military technology and military strategy. Some of the key aspects being:

§ Neutralizing air power: Colonial powers rely on air power to annihilate the enemy before starting land attacks. This was neutralized by having all military assets and personnel in deep underground tunnels, well beyond the reach of aerial bombings.

§ Development of innovative effective weapons systems: Innovative, effective, low cost weapon systems were developed in several fields, including anti-tank missiles, high precision short, medium and long-range missiles, drones, electronic warfare, aerial defense systems, swarming attack speed boats and mini and medium sized submarines.

§ Creative operational strategies: With very limited resources compared to colonial powers, the Resistance Axis (Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Yemen, Iraqi Resistance and Palestinian Resistance) has consistently been able to defeat the colonialists, be it the U.S. and its allies or Israel.[xii] A recent example reflecting the creativity of the Resistance Axis vs. the “dinosaurial” mindset of the Empire is Ansar Allah’s crippling of a carrier battle group, by simply disabling the resupply ship USNS Big Horn.[xiii]

§ Ideological army: As stated in the preamble of the Islamic Republic’s constitution:[xiv]

In the formation and equipping of the country's defense forces, due attention must be paid to faith and ideology as the basic criteria. Accordingly, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are to be organized in conformity with this goal, and they will be responsible not only for guarding and preserving the frontiers of the country, but also for fulfilling the ideological mission of jihad in God's way; that is, extending the sovereignty of God's law throughout the world (this is in accordance with the Qur'anic verse "Prepare against them whatever force you are able to muster, and strings of horses, striking fear into the enemy of God and your enemy, and others besides them"

War vs. Clandestine Operations

Successful assassinations and other clandestine operations by the Empire do not negate military supremacy rather they confirm it. It was the U.S.’s military defeat in Iraq that led them to assassinate General Qasem Soleimani while he was arriving on diplomatic mission. Similarly, the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was due to the string of defeats inflicted by Hezbollah on the Israeli army, including the 2000 liberation of South Lebanon, the 2006 war, and most recently eviction of Jewish settlers from North Palestine. It may be worth noting that the Empire is aided in these clandestine operations by vassal state structures. In the assassination of General Soleimani, Baghdad airport security was managed by the British company G4S![xv]

Similarly in Lebanon, state structures including the military are infiltrated by Western intelligence services.[xvi] Suffice to mention, that on the night of September 27, 2024, while U.S. made Israeli warplanes were bombarding a Beirut residential district with U.S. supplied 2000-pound bombs,[xvii] the Lebanese army, rather than contribute to protecting the capital and its population from Israel’s aerial attacks, found it more important to deploy its troops around the perimeter of the U.S. embassy to protect it from any popular backlash!

Unfortunately for the Empire, as the past decades have repeatedly confirmed, clandestine operations do not alter realities on the battlefield.

Israeli army’s inability to subdue Hamas in the Gaza enclave, and its inability to protect the settler colonies in north Palestine from Hezbollah, coupled with the inability of NATO navies to break the blockade imposed by Ansar Allah on Israeli and Western ships in the Red Sea, in a critical sea lane of communication, that has been dominated by the Empire for 155 years, since 1869.

All the above are indicative of the sorry state of affairs in which the Empire sees itself. No wonder it doesn’t give a damn about maintaining a humanitarian façade. It is a war of survival, which cannot be left to the ineffectual Israeli army, it necessitates direct intervention of the Empire’s armies. Intervention in Gaza being impossible due to both geographic limitations and the threat posed by Hezbollah. Accordingly, it is was concluded by July 29, 2024 that a war against the Resistance Axis, in particular Hezbollah and possibly even Iran is likely.

Inevitability of War

Since the 2006 war, influence of the Empire in Southwest Asia has been waning, with a commensurate rise in Resistance Axis power in the region. The “unsinkable aircraft carrier” having lost its viability as a settler colony, has been taking water since 2006 and is on its way to sinking and taking down its Siamese twins, the Arabian vassals with it. While losing the “unsinkable aircraft carrier” would be a strategic defeat for the Empire, losing its Siamese twins would deal a death blow to the millennial empire. Therefore, despite the string of military failures in Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, the Empire has no choice but to engage in a war for maintaining control over Southwest Asia. All available resources will be mobilized to include Israel, NATO and Arabian vassals. This was already on exhibit on April 14th when NATO and Arabian vassals participated in the defense of Israel from Iranian drone and missile reprisal response. It is also evidenced by Arabian vassals UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan providing a land bridge to circumvent Ansar Allah blockade of Eilat Port. NATO-Turkey’s supply of food, cement, steel and most importantly fuel to Israel during the Gaza war.

Outcome of War

Having military supremacy in Southwest Asia, the Resistance Axis will prevail. The Empire’s bases in the region including the “unsinkable aircraft carrier” will be dismantled. The Arabian Peninsula will be finally liberated from the Empire’s grip. The only question, is whether MBS and MBZ will be granted visas to the U.S., or will they be given the pariah treatment as was MRP (Mohammad Reza Pahlavi) the faithful vassal in Iran?

