Table of Contents

Introduction

Summer 2024, Setting the Stage for War

July 19, 2024, Blinken Fearmongering – Weapons of Mass Destruction

July 24, 2024, Netanyahu’s speech – Prepping the U.S. Political Establishment

July 27, 2024, The false flag – Majdal Shams Attack

The Financial Context

Conclusions

Endnotes

Introduction

Nine months into the Gaza War, in which beyond committing genocide, the Israeli army has been unable to subdue Hamas while suffering significant military losses in men and materiel. Realizing that Hamas is the weakest link in Southwest Asia’s Resistance Axis, it is clear that Israel has not only lost its military supremacy in the region, but that the actual balance of power has been reversed, with military supremacy in the region for the Resistance Axis.[1] In addition to losing its military supremacy, Israel has also lost its necessary demographic differential. For a settler colony, losing military supremacy and demographic differential signals the end of the settler colonialism project.[2]

The wishful thinking of Israeli leadership is that by getting the U.S. directly involved in a war against Hezbollah and Iran, the demise of the Jewish settler colony may be prevented. This is wishful thinking, for the U.S. was defeated in all the wars it has embarked on since 2000,[3] including the Iraq War, the Syria-Iraq proxy war and the war on Afghanistan. Dragging the U.S. into a war against the Resistance Axis will not prevent the demise of the settler colony, but would accelerate it and would also have catastrophic consequences on the U.S.

Summer 2024, Setting the Stage for War

It is within the above context that the rapidly unfolding events in Southwest Asia should be understood. Brief timeline of events:

July 19, 2024, Blinken Fearmongering – Weapons of Mass Destruction

Reminiscent of Secretary of State Colin Powel’s February 5, 2003 presentation to the UN, warning about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction;[4] Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned about Iran’s nuclear capabilities, stating that Iran’s breakout time – the amount of time needed to produce enough weapons grade material for a nuclear weapon – “is now probably one or two weeks”.[5]

July 24, 2024, Netanyahu’s speech – Prepping the U.S. Political Establishment

Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives in the U.S., meets with President Biden, and both nominees to presidential elections, Vice President Harris and Democratic party nominee, and Donald Trump, Republican party nominee.

Similar to Netanyahu’s testimony to Congress on Sept. 12, 2002 pushing for a U.S. war on Iraq,[6] his speech to Congress on July 24, 2024, was for having the U.S. wage another war for Israel, this time against Iran and Hezbollah.[7] The former was mentioned 33 times and the latter 31 times in his speech. Following are some excerpts:

Our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose. In the Middle East, Iran is virtually behind all the terrorism, all the turmoil, all the chaos, all the killing….. Now, ask yourself, which country ultimately stands in the way of Iran’s maniacal plans to impose radical Islam on the world? And the answer is clear: It’s America, the guardian of Western civilization and the world’s greatest power. That’s why Iran sees America as its greatest enemy. Iran’s regime has been fighting America from the moment it came to power. And when we fight Iran, we’re fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America. When Israel acts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons that could destroy Israel and threaten every American city, every city that you come from, we’re not only protecting ourselves. We’re protecting you. Working together, I’m confident that our two nations will vanquish the tyrants and terrorists who threaten us both.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor issued a stark warning regarding Netanyahu’s visit, urging U.S. citizens and politicians not to allow the U.S. to be dragged into another war for Israel, stating that ‘a war with Iran would devastate our economy’.[8]

July 27, 2024, The false flag – Majdal Shams Attack

For over a century, false flags operations have been found to be highly effective in rallying the masses and initiating wars.[9] On July 27, 2024 Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military base in the occupied Golan Heights, something that Hezbollah has been doing repeatedly during the past nine months.

Shortly after the Hezbollah attack, a missile hit a football (soccer) field killing 12 Syrian Druze civilians in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. An Israeli paramedic of the MDA (Red Star of David) told Al Araby television correspondent Christine Rinawi, that eyewitnesses informed him that it was an interceptor missile from the Israeli Iron Dome aerial defense system. Other eyewitnesses informed Rinawi that the missile was from a nearby Israeli military base.[10]

Hezbollah denied that any of their missiles or drones hit the football field.

The Propaganda

Success of false flags hinges on immediately following up with the requisite narrative, hence immediately following the Majdal Shams attack, Western propaganda outlets in unison, put the blame on Hezbollah. Following is a sample of the emotionally charged propaganda headlines:

AP: Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11 and threatens to spark a wider war. Hezbollah denies a role[11] BBC:[12] Israel hits Hezbollah targets after football pitch attack kills 12 young people ABC: [13] Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11 and threatens to spark a wider war. Hezbollah denies a role CNN:[14] Children and teens among 12 dead in Golan Heights attack that Israel blames on Hezbollah, raising fears of major escalation Guardian:[15] Israel announces strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon after rocket attack kills 12 in Golan Heights NY Times:[16] Rocket From Lebanon Kills at Least 12 in Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights Sky News:[17] Israel strikes Hezbollah targets 'deep inside' Lebanon after deadly football pitch attack in Golan Heights

The Reality

Naturally the headlines did not mention that the casualties were Syrian Arabs of the Druze Muslim faith, leading Western and global audiences to believe that the missile attack was by Hezbollah and that the casualties were civilian Israeli Jews.

Of course, none of the media mention that Majdal Shams residents have a long history of resisting Israeli occupation:

On February 14, 1982, the Arab-Druze residents of the Golan declared a general strike during which they confronted Israeli occupation forces. Protests simultaneously took place in the city of Quneitra on the Syrian side of the border. The general strike went on for 19 weeks until the government promised not to force Israeli identity cards on the Druze population of the occupied territory. Arab-Druze Syrian citizens of the Golan Heights, numbering today around 23,000, have largely refrained from accepting Israeli citizenship and have even sanctioned those among them who have chosen to do so.[18]

Majdal Shams residents maintain allegiance to the Syrian government, quoting Times of Israel, from February 2019:[19]

Druze rally in Israeli Golan to protest annexation, show support for Assad

Hundreds attend protest in Majdal Shams, some brandishing Syrian flags and placards depicting Syrian president, to demonstrate against Israel’s 1981 annexation of strategic plateau “This land is the land of our fathers and grandfathers, the land is ours. No one has the right to it other than the Syrians,” participant Qasem Mahmoud al-Safadi told the Reuters news agency. The rally took place in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, which saw protests last October when municipal elections were viewed by some as an attempt to “Israelize” the region.

In line with Mossad’s motto ‘By Way of Deception Thou Shalt Do War’; the Majdal Shams false flag operation was an ‘ingenious’ attempt at killing four not two birds with one stone:

§ Stir global opinion against Hezbollah, setting the stage for war.

§ Killing civilians from an anti-Israeli community.

§ Stoking sectarian divisions between Druze and Shiite communities.

§ Promoting anti-Syrian sentiment, by blaming Hezbollah a key ally of the Syrian government for the killings.

However only partial success was achieved, namely stirring global public opinion against Hezbollah. For residents of Majdal Shams, the attack only strengthened their anti-Israeli sentiment, as was explicit when on July 28, 2024, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went to Majdal Shams to attend the funeral of casualties of the missile strike, residents responded angrily to his presence:[20]

Smotrich get out of here you son of a b…., we don’t want you here, you murderer get out of here. You piece of trash.. you murderer get out of here, we don’t want you here, you shouldn’t be here at all. He came to dance on the blood of our children. He is the instigator of all troubles. Get out of here, go home.

Netanyahu was faced with a similar rebuff, as Majdal Shams residents protested his visit to the site of the rocket attack.[21]

The Financial Context

War is a serious matter, that cannot be left to politicians or generals; particularly in a critical geostrategic region such as Southwest Asia, which accounts for over 43% of global oil and gas reserves.[22] Therefore the ultimate decision on going to war rests with the Money Powers[23] aka the Protected Class.[24] The question that poses itself therefore is whether the timing of a war in this region is favorable or not to their interests. Especially in view of the fragility of the global financial structure.[25] A regional war in Southwest Asia could bring the global financial house of cards crashing. From ‘The Great Dessert: The Geopolitical - Financial Endgame, Part III’.[26]

crashing the already extremely fragile global financial structure is an easy task that can be readily accomplished by a number of engineered financial acts or as a result of geopolitical events. One possibility for a crash to be brought about by financial actors, namely the central banks, is affecting a severe reduction in the money supply, thereby crashing the markets and the economy and leading to widespread bankruptcies and defaults. The crash can also be brought about by geopolitical events, such as rising tensions in Southwest Asia, leading to a strike on Iran. This would likely result in closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices would shoot to $200 per barrel or more. Whether the crash is brought about by financial actors or geopolitical events, it will lead to the derivatives pyramid crashing, leading to the Great Reset, aka Great Taking, aka Great Equalization, aka Great “Dessert.”

Realizing that the legal framework for ‘The Great Taking’[27] has been completed, and that crashing the global financial structure as a result of geopolitical events is preferred to crashing it by financial actors. Furthermore, the stage has been set for the geopolitical endgame, namely the Two Worlds:[28]

the alternate plan is the establishment of “Two Worlds”: a Western realm and a Sovereign world of self-determining countries protected from the deteriorating Empire by the RIC core. The current global geopolitical turmoil reflects the transition phase towards the “Two Worlds”. The West’s objective in the current transition is to lock-in as many resource-rich countries of the Global South within the Western realm as possible. It is to this end that a hyper-crisis consisting of combined energy, food, economic, and monetary crises has been engineered by the Protected Class.

The above factors, suggest that a regional war may be on the cards. The problem however is that a lot is at stake, namely the energy reserves of the Arabian Peninsula and the continued existence of Israel as a settler colony in the Levant.

Money Powers wage wars in which they win regardless of outcome. The possibilities are as follows:

§ Empire wins the war: Money Powers will gain control of Southwest Asia’s including Iran’s energy reserves and the existence of Israel will be secured.

§ Empire loses the war: Plans for the Two Worlds and the Great Taking aka Great Reset will be implemented.

Surely winning the war is the favored option, however losing the war is also an acceptable option, especially that if no war is waged, then the Empire is being weakened by attrition, with the continuous rise and expansion of the group of Sovereigntist states with Russia, Iran and China (RIC) as their core. In this respect, a war is preferred over no war.

Conclusions

Recent events suggest a buildup towards a regional war pitting the U.S. and its allies against the Resistance Axis. Money Powers who have the final say regarding major geopolitical moves of the Empire, may be willing to pursue this war, as a state of no war weakens the Empire by attrition. A process that is gaining speed with the moves being undertaken by the RIC in diverse fields, particularly the establishment of alternate financial, trade and monetary structures. Accordingly, the probability of a major war in Southwest Asia is estimated at greater than 50%.

Should a war take place, the outcome would be a defeat for the U.S., as many analysts and the Pentagon itself concluded in a 2002 wargame.[29],[30],[31] In the twenty plus years since 2002, the military might of Iran and the Resistance Axis have increased by orders of magnitude, while U.S. military capabilities have stagnated. Such a war would have global economic and geopolitical implications, and will put an end to the status of the U.S. as a major global power, a status it has enjoyed since World War II.

The probability that Israel or the U.S. using nuclear weapons, is non-negligible. This will not change the outcome of the war, but would instead bring about a quick end to both the Jewish settler colony and the presence of the U.S. and its vassals in Southwest Asia.

Endnotes

