For the past eight months the world has been witnessing in horror the genocidal crimes being committed by the Israeli army in Gaza. Genocide has been lifted to a form of art, the latest creativity in the art of genocide being the destruction of over 4,000 Palestinian in-vitro babies.[1]

The level of criminality, surpassed crimes of the Third Reich, especially when considering the small area of Gaza Strip, 365 km2 and its small population of 2.2 million.

A number of questions arise, namely how is such criminality possible in this day and age, how long will this continue, particularly with the recent entry of Iran into the foray, and most importantly what is the endgame?

Millions of pages have been written on the ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’ yet the above questions linger, in particular, what is the endgame?

To address this seemingly intractable issue, and attempt to answer the abovementioned three questions, a systems approach is adopted in the following.

Exploitative and Settler Colonialism

Serious analysts of the Gaza genocide trace the roots of this war to 1947 and some go back to1920 when Britain was granted a Mandate for Palestine at the San Remo conference.[2] Others go back to Pope Benedict XV’s benediction of a Jewish settler colony in Palestine[3] on May 4, 1917, the precursor to the French “Cambon Letter”, U.S. President Wilson’s approval that led to the British Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917,[4] or further back to the First Zionist Congress of 1897.[5]

Addressing this issue requires going much farther back, specifically to Pope Urban II’s Clermont speech in 1095, ushering the era of West European settler colonization.[6]

Colonialism may be broadly categorized as exploitative or settler colonialism. In exploitative colonialism indigenous populations and resources are exploited to rob them of their wealth, natural resources and or labor. Colonialism is invariably a criminal enterprise, for example, to rob Congo of its rubber resources over 8 million Congolese were massacred.[7] The art of criminality also flourished in exploitative colonialism, quoting Tatenda Gwaambuka: [8]

In Kenya, the British would pour pepper into the genitals of women, crush the testicles of men, rip them off and make them eat the testicles, sodomise prisoners with bottles and brooms. By 1960, 300,000 Kikuyu were either unaccounted for or dead. … crushed and ripped out testicles of Kikuyu men, mutilated breasts of women as well as cut off ears and fingers. … gouging of Kikuyu eyes by the colonialist machinery ... in Kenya, men were dragged by Land Rovers until they disintegrated into chunks of scavenger food.

Exploitative colonialism has two basic requirements:

1. Ideology: Genocide enabling supremacist ideology, that dehumanizes “the other”.

2. Military differential: A significant military differential between the colonialist power and the colonized population.

For Western European countries, the genocidal supremacist ideology was provided by the “highest moral authority”, the popes, who in Catholicism claim to be representatives of Jesus on earth, and since in Catholicism Jesus and God are one, then the popes assume the role of God.

Pope Urban II in his Clermont speech of 1095 :[9]

Let therefore hatred depart from among you, let your quarrels end, let wars cease, and let all dissensions and controversies slumber. Enter upon the road to the Holy Sepulchre; wrest that land from the wicked race [the Muslims], and subject it to yourselves (emphasis added).

Pope Nicholas V in his Dum Diversas papal bull of 1452:[10]

granted among other things free and ample faculty to the aforesaid King Alfonso – to invade, search out, capture, vanquish, and subdue all Saracens [Moslems] and pagans whatsoever, and other enemies of Christ wheresoever placed, and the kingdoms, dukedoms, principalities, dominions, possessions, and all movable and immovable goods whatsoever held and possessed by them and to reduce their persons to perpetual slavery (emphasis added).

Thus, for Western Europeans “God” authorized them to invade enslave, massacre and rob “the other”.

Naturally a significant military differential was essential to enable invading and exploiting “the other”.

In settler colonialism indigenous inhabitants are massacred and or displaced (transfers) from choice regions to make way for the settlers, as was the case in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Algeria, Rhodesia, South Africa, and Israel. As can be noted from the cases of Algeria, Rhodesia and South Africa, settler colonialism is not always “successful”.

For settler colonialism, in addition to the requirements of exploitative colonialism, an additional determining factor is the demographic differential, therefore one can posit that requirements of “successful” settler colonialism are:

1. Ideology: Genocide enabling supremacist ideology, that dehumanizes “the other”.

2. Military differential: Significant military superiority of colonialist power.

3. Demographic differential: Demographic superiority or at least near parity of the colonists is essential for survival of settler colonies.

Where the demographic differential may initially be insufficient, it is possible to implement a gradual process of ethnic cleansing coupled with a continuous increase in settler population, as was the case with the U.S. settler colonization process which spanned a period of three centuries. Quoting Richard C. Cook:[11]

Around the year 1600, on the eve of English settlement, the present continental US had a Native American population of at least fifteen million. The population of England was then only about four million. By 1900, three centuries later, there were only about 250,000 full-blooded Native Americans remaining in the U.S. [1900 U.S. population 76.3 million]

Failure of French Algeria settler colonialism, is mainly due to unfavorable demographic differential. “Between 1908 and 1946 the settler population remained constant, flat-lining at one million, while the Arabo-Berber population shot up to over seven million.”[12]

Israel: A Settler Colonialism Project in the Levant

The fortunes of Israel the settler colony in the Levant may therefore be induced by assessing the key project parameters, namely, ideology, military differential and demographic differential.

Ideology

For the Jewish settlers the genocidal supremacist ideology is explicitly provided by their god Yahweh:[13]

Of all the peoples on earth, you have been chosen by Yahweh your God to be his own people. Deuteronomy 7:6 Today and henceforth, I shall fill the peoples under all heavens with fear and terror of you; whoever hears a word of your approach will tremble and writhe in anguish because of you. Deuteronomy 2:25 The angels of Yahweh went out and struck down a hundred and eighty-five thousand men in the Assyrian camp, then struck their king by the hand of his sons. 2 Kings 19:10 – 19 [In the nearby foreign towns] you must not spare the life of any living thing, men and women, young and old, children and babies, even livestock. Deuteronomy 20:13-18 [In Jericho] They enforced the curse of destruction on everyone in the city: men and women, young and old, including the oxen, the sheep and the donkeys, slaughtering them all. Joshua 6:21 [In the city of Ai] its inhabitants were all slaughtered, twelve thousand of them “until not one was left alive and none to flee. When Israel had finished killing all the inhabitants of Ai in the open ground, and in the desert where they had pursued them, and when every single one had fallen to the sword, all Israel returned to Ai and slaughtered its remaining population. Joshua 8:22-25. Women were not spared. For booty, Israel took only the cattle and the spoils of this town. Joshua 8:27. In the whole land, Joshua left not one survivor and put every living thing under the curse of destruction, as Yahweh, god of Israel, had commanded. Joshua 10:40. When Yahweh your God has granted you peace from all enemies surrounding you, in the country given to you by Yahweh your God to own as your heritage, you must blot out the memory of Amalek under heaven. Do not forget. Deuteronomy 25:19 I intend to punish what Amalek did to Israel – laying trap for him on the way as he was coming up from Egypt. Now, go and crush Amalek; put him under the curse of destruction with all that he possesses. Do not spare him, but kill man and woman, babe and suckling, ox and sheep and donkey. 1 Samuel 15. Tear down their altars, smash their standing-stones, cut down their sacred poles and burn their idols. Deuteronomy 7:5

The Jewish god Yahweh’s genocidal ideology is best summarized by Richard Dawkins in his book The God Delusion:[14]

The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully (emphasis added).

Thus, from an ideological standpoint the Jewish community was and remains very well disposed to embark on a settler colonialist project.

Military Differential

Manpower:

Militarization of Jewish settlers started as early as 1909 during Ottoman rule, with establishment of the Bar Giora[15] as guards of the settlements. This was followed by the Hashomer in 1909.[16]

During World War I, Jewish settlers participated both with the Ottoman and British armies. Notable among those who served in the Ottoman army are Ukrainian Moshe Sharett who became Israel’s first Foreign Minister in 1949, and Prime Minister in 1954. Russian Elimelekh Zelikovich (Avner); who later became a senior commander in the Haganah.[17]

During period of British occupation and subsequent British Mandate, 1918 to 1948, the Arab population was disarmed while settler Jews were both armed and trained. The Haganah,[18] the Jewish underground military organization was established in 1920. It assisted the British army and police in quelling the Arab uprisings.[19]

During World War II fifteen Palestinian Jewish battalions were formed, that participated in wars in Greece, Egypt, North Africa and Italy.[20] Some 30,000 Jewish volunteers from Palestine served with the British forces during World War II.[21]

From the Jewish Virtual Library:[22]

In the summer of1946, in the wake of the increasing tension between Britain and the Yishuv [Jewish community in Palestine], the authorities decided to disband the brigade. Most of its men were returned to Palestine and discharged there. Apart from its contribution to the war effort against Nazi Germany, the brigade fulfilled two historic functions: it was a decisive factor in strengthening the staying power of the Jewish survivors and refugees in Europe, and the experience it gained in military organization and in battle subsequently became one of the foundations of the Israel Defense Forces. Many of the officers of the Israel army, among them two chiefs of staff, Mordechai Makleff and Haim Laskov, had seen previous service in the Jewish Brigade (emphasis added). Skills gained in the Jewish Brigade, and in the British army in general, were put to use during Israel’s War of Independence. More than its military value, however, the Jewish Brigade served as a symbol of hope for renewed Jewish life in Eretz Israel (emphasis added).

Materiel:

Massive smuggling of armaments from Europe took place during World War II.[23]

Post WWII arms, machinery raw materials for weapons manufacturing were obtained from the USA:

the clandestine mission of the Haganah to the USA, established in late 1945, directed the rekhesh activities there with the help (finance and connections) of a secret organization called the "Sonneborn Institute" – a group of Jewish millionaires that Ben Gurion assembled during his visit to the USA in July of 1945. The emphasis in rekhesh activities in the USA in the years 1946-47 was on machinery and raw materials for IMI (Israel Military Industries, Ta’as in Hebrew). Thanks to this equipment, which was smuggled into Israel under the guise of textile production equipment, IMI was able to establish and expand its 12 factories that provided a significant amount of self-made weapons for the Haganah/IDF during the Independence War. Also during 1946-47, a number of former military ships were purchased in the USA[24]

A significant contribution of manpower and weapons was provided by the Soviet Union:[25]

In the struggle for Independence, the state-to-be enjoyed the support of an important ally, the Soviet Union. The expression of this support was clearly evident from the surprisingly pro-Zionist speech by Andre Gromyko – the Soviet delegate to the UN – at the UN in mid-May 1947; its enthusiastic support of the 29 November 1947 UN resolution; its acceptance of a the immigration of Jews from the USSR and Eastern Europe to Eretz Israel, via Aliya Bet and in the huge wave of Aliya following the declaration of Statehood (most immigrants in this wave came from Eastern Europe, and their contribution in manpower to the IDF is considered a crucial factor in Israel’s victory of 1948. the recruitment from abroad); and last but not least, their ‘Green Light’ of approval to the arms deals with Czechoslovakia. The main source of the arms was Czechoslovakia, with Yugoslavia playing an essential role in facilitating their transfer to Israel, by allowing vessels and planes to use its port in Shibennik (today in Croatia), as well as two airports in its territory, as transport stations en-route. Other significant sources for illegal arms were Italy, France, Switzerland, Britain and the USA. The French also allowed, up to a certain point, the use of the Ajaccio airport (in Corsica). Most of the funding for the arms deals came from donations by American Jews.

As can be noted from the above; by 1947 the Jewish settlers had a formidable organized army of trained, war experienced manpower, ample weapons and a functioning military industry. Furthermore, the Jewish settler colony had the support of the two super powers that emerged from WWII, their vassals, and even “neutral” Switzerland. Facing this juggernaut, was the Arab popular resistance consisting of disorganized lightly armed villagers and partisans, with limited ammunition. Wherever the Arab resistance was able to stand its ground, the Jewish settler army could count on the “Arab Legion” of Transjordan led by British officer John Bagot Glubb (Glubb Pasha) to come to the assistance of the Jewish settlers.[26]

The initiative of the Jaffa refugees to return to their city that summer [1948] was blocked by General John Bagot Glubb, “Glubb Pasha”, the commander of the Arab Legion in Jordan. Glubb arrested the leaders of the Jaffa initiative and foiled their plan. This was followed by another betrayal, again by Glubb, of the people of Lydda and Ramle, who called for help from the Arab Legion in their struggle to stay in their cities. In July 1948, the second round of fighting by the 4,500 strong Arab Legion took place along the route between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, but Glubb decided to withdraw his forces from the area that had been designated part of the Palestinian state under the UN partition plan. This left the cities of Lydda and Ramle undefended and allowed the Israeli Army to force the inhabitants at gunpoint to leave the cities.

Demographic Differential

Greater Israel

“On the same day the Lord made A covenant with Abraham, saying: To your descendants I have given this Land, from the river of Egypt to the Great river, the River of Euphrates”. Genesis 15:18

Quoting Adrian Stein in The Times of Israel, January 8, 2024:[27]

It is not a divine promise in the strict sense but a covenantal commitment, a legal claim and title to all of the lands between the two rivers, and it is a ‘deed’ that has been witnessed and ‘sealed’ by all of humankind. The granting of this title, immortally and in perpetuity to Abraham and his progeny though Isaac and Jacob is permanent and irrevocable. The granting of Abraham’s title is repeated and repeated, in different forms and language throughout the Pentateuch, and it functions accordingly as a defining leitmotif of the biblical books. We have all read the description of the land ‘title’ in Genesis 15:18 and elsewhere, and we all understand its meaning. It is a birthright and a land grant that all of the Abrahamic people recognize. It is embedded in all of the subsequent New Testamental books and in the Koran. There are no theological convolutions, argumentative gymnastics, or intellectual casuistry that can withdraw this claim. It is the most permanent and final title ever granted or will ever be granted to humankind. There is in fact no stronger claim to any piece of property in the world than the Jewish claim to the Holy Land, and the holy lands to their full extent—that is, from the “River to the River,” from the Euphrates to the Nile (emphasis added).

It is clear from the above that the dream has not faded away, and remains an objective to be achieved.

The Israeli flag was adopted at the first Zionist Congress in 1897,[28] ‘a few scholars have claimed that the blue stripes on the flag actually represent the rivers Nile and Euphrates as the boundaries of Eretz Yisrael’.[29]

This region essentially covers the Levant (modern day Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan) the Sinai and a part of Egypt east of the Nile. This region has had a common history for over four millennia, and since the 7th century AD was part of the Islamic Ummah, which stretched from Morocco to Indonesia and included North Africa, the Levant, Arabian Peninsula, Asia Minor (Turkey), the Caucus, Persia (Iran), Central Asia, Afghanistan, Indian Subcontinent, and Indonesia. It is important to note, that the Islamic Ummah included diverse ethnicities and religions. In the Levant and Egypt, a sizeable minority of Christians flourished, predominantly Orthodox Christians within the Ummah. Jews also existed and flourished in the Levant. In Iran Christians, Zoroastrians and Jews existed within the Ummah. The peaceful coexistence of diverse ethnicities, races and religions within the Ummah is attributed to the teachings of the Quran. Quoting Fazlur Rahman:[30]

The essence of all human rights is the equality of the entire human race, which the Qur’ān assumed, affirmed, and confirmed. It obliterated all distinctions among men except goodness and virtue (taqwā): O you who believe! let not one group of men among you deride another, for they may be better than them; nor one group of women deride another, for they may be better than them, nor slander each other, nor call each other names—how bad it is to call [each other] by bad names after all of you became Believers. Whoever does not desist [from this], they are the unjust ones. O you who believe! avoid most suspicion, for some suspicion is sinful, and do not pry into others' affairs and do not backbite each other; would any one of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother?—how distasteful would it be to you! So fear God—indeed, God is forgiving and merciful. O people! We have created [all of] you out of male and female, and we have made you into different nations and tribes [only] for mutual identification; [otherwise] the noblest of you in the sight of God is the one most possessed of taqwā [not one belonging to this or that race or nation]; God knows well and is best informed. (49.al-Ħujurāt:11-13)

Thus, in contrast to Catholicism and Judaism, there is no place for a racial or religious supremacist ideology in Islam. It is for this reason that Islam did not undertake either exploitative or settler colonialism; wherever Islam expanded, it coexisted with the inhabitants who were not forced to adopt Islam. Hence within the Ummah there was always a mosaic of religions and ethnicities. Similarly, the Chinese Buddhist empire and the Russian Christian Orthodox empire did not embark on colonialism.[31]

The Ummah was led by a Khalifa who embodied political and religious leadership; he was also custodian of the holy sites in Mecca, Yathrib (Medina) and Jerusalem. The Khalifa was expected to govern in accordance with the teachings of the Quran.

The Ummah created a civilizational bonding between the diverse races and ethnicities it encompassed. This bonding was manifested when a Levantine Christian, Jules Jammal the “human torpedo”, embarked on the first martyrdom operation during the 1956 colonial war against Egypt, by ramming his explosive laden boat into a French warship.[32] More recently during the Gaza genocide, this bonding manifested itself from Morocco[33] to Indonesia[34] as McDonald's, Starbucks and others were boycotted.

When the Jewish settler colony project was envisaged towards the end of the 19th century, global Moslem population was 200 million, while Jewish global population was about 12 million.[35] The demographic differential made it impossible to establish a settler colony in the Ummah. A prerequisite was the destruction of the Ummah by eliminating the Khilafah, which at the time was the Ottoman Sultanate, led by the Khalifa Abdul Hamid II. Abdul Hamid II was deposed in 1909 and replaced by his brother Mehmed V as Khalifa with religious leadership but without any political powers.[36] In 1924 The Khilafah was abolished as part of Ataturk’s reforms.

In parallel with destruction of Khilafah, the Saud tribe that had adopted Wahhabism, a heretic [37]sect of Islam, was nurtured and empowered by the British to take over the holy sites in the Arabian Peninsula. The Sauds first occupied Mecca and Medina in the early 19th century, at which time they destroyed religious buildings in Mecca and Medina. These were rebuilt by the Ottoman Khalifas, during the reigns of the Ottoman sultans Abd al-Majid I, Abd al-Hamid II and Mahmud II.[38] The Sauds reoccupied Mecca and Medina in 1924 and since have proceeded with destruction of Islam’s religious sites.[39]

With the British taking over Jerusalem in 1917, the ending of Khilafah and the Wahabi Saud clan takeover of the holy sites of Mecca and Medina in 1924, Moslems lost their “North Star” and the Ummah was extinguished.

This was to be followed by fragmenting the Ummah with establishment of nation states, mostly being granted pseudo independence[40] by their Western colonialists who imposed constitutions they had prepared. For regions of geostrategic importance or having critical resources such as oil, vassal autocracies propped by Western powers were created, and who reign their populations by terror.

By the end of WWII, the Ummah, bonding Moslems globally, had disappeared. The gargantuan demographic problem facing establishment of a Jewish settler colony in the Ummah was reduced to establishing of a Jewish settler colony in the Levant. To address unfavorable demographic differential with the Levant, the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement[41] for dividing the Levant by creating five states, namely Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Transjordan and Palestine. Thus, the demographic differential was reduced to that between Jewish settlers and Levantine Arab inhabitants of the newly created state of Palestine.

Towards the end of the 19th century Jews accounted for 8% of the population of Palestine. During the British occupation between 1918 and 1948 Jews increased tenfold accounting to 32% of the population. At the creation of the state of Israel in 1948, and the associated ethnic cleansing the Jewish population in the state of Israel reached 0.7 million accounting for 82.1% of the population.[42]

The three critical requirements for establishing a settler colony being satisfied, namely genocide enabling supremacist ideology, military differential and demographic differential, the state of Israel was successfully established in 1948 on a fraction of the area of Greater Israel discussed above.

The 1948 boundaries were merely a starting point for the Jewish settler colony. Similar to the U.S. settler colony, as the settlers increased it was possible to increase the boundaries of the colony. By 1967 the Jewish settler population had increased 400% to 2.8 million,[43] and so it was possible to embark on territorial expansion; this was achieved in the 1967 war, whereby the remainder of Palestine was occupied along with the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights. By 1982 the population had increased to 4 million, the 1982 war was launched on Lebanon, in which Israel occupied over half of Lebanon, including the capital city Beirut.

1982 proved to be the apogee of the Jewish settler colony in the Levant, and its fortunes have been declining ever since.

Geopolitics and the Jewish Colony Project

Global Powers Role in Creation and Sustainment of the Settler Colony

Fortunes of the Jewish colony are closely intertwined with global geopolitics. Preparations for a settler colony in the Levant were initiated at the turn of the 20th century when the leading European colonial powers Britain and France were at the height of their power. These powers were ardent supporters of the creation of a Jewish settler colony in the Levant and were instrumental in laying the groundwork for its creation most notably by the fragmentation of the Levant in the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement[44] the Balfour Declaration of 1917,[45] and the subsequent British and French Mandates imposed by the League of Nations in 1922.[46]

The U.S. and the USSR, the emerging superpowers from World War II contributed significantly to its establishment by cooperating in the transfer of settlers from Europe post WW II, whereby the Jewish population in Palestine increased by 60% between 1939 and 1948.[47] Furthermore the U.S. and the USSR were the first two states to recognize Israel as an independent state.[48] Western colonial powers assisted Israel in developing the nuclear bomb.[49] Since 1967 the colony has received unwavering support from the U.S. acting as the U.S. proxy in the region.[50] With the fall of the USSR in 1991 and emergence of the U.S. as a sole superpower, the Global War on Terror[51] was unleashed in 2001 with “the Bush administration’s ambition to transform the Middle East, was at least partly aimed at improving Israel’s strategic situation”.[52]

In the growth phase of settler colonies, it is essential to have a militarily powerful “home base” that provides the strategic depth needed to face the indigenous population. For America, Canada, Australia New Zealand, and Rhodesia it was Britain; for South Africa it was the Netherlands and Britain, for French Algeria it was France. For the Jewish settler colony in the Levant it was the diaspora who could influence the levers of power in the leading colonial powers, Britain and France until World War II; U.S. and USSR post World War II and the U.S. post 1967.

The 1975 debacle of the U.S. in Vietnam coupled with USSR support of surrounding Arab countries post 1967, posed an existential threat to the Jewish colony. It was necessary therefore to develop a strategy that would reduce dependency of the colony on external powers. A document 'A Strategy for Israel in the 1980s'[55] widely known as the 'Yinon Plan' was published in February 1982. The significance of the 'Yinon Plan' is that it proved to be a blueprint for events that have been unfolding in the five decades since its publication. Quoting professor Ralph M. Coury in 2005:[56]

Oded Yinon, a former official of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, summarized the strategy in a report to the World Zionist Organization in 1982: Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq could be broken up into religious, ethnic, and regional enclaves. Iraq, in particular, “rich in oil,” “the greatest threat to Israel,” and “internally torn,” was “guaranteed as a candidate for Israel’s targets.” Yinon's report reflects a wider pattern of thought that helps us to understand the recent occupation of Iraq. In 1996, the American neoconservatives Richard Perle, David Wurmser, and Douglas Feith drafted “A Clean Break: Defense of the Realm [Israel]” for Prime Minister Netanyahu. They advocated removal of Saddam Hussein, a “roll back” of Syria, renunciation of Oslo, and replacement of Arafat. These and other prominent architects of the Iraqi occupation aim to reorganize Arab societies on religious, tribal, and clan foundations wherever possible, to solve the Arab-Israeli conflict on Sharon's terms, to shift power to Israel, Turkey, and an Iraq under permanent American control, and to accord ethnic and religious minorities rights as self-contained entities in order to weaken the Arab states and stifle pan-Arabism [emphasis added]. Egypt has not been neglected in this strategy. “The vision of a Christian Coptic state in Upper Egypt,” Yinon noted, “ . . . seems inevitable in the long run.”

Destroying the Ummah and fragmenting the Levant was not sufficient to ensure the colony’s self-sustained security. Hence further fragmentation of neighboring states was necessary for long term viability. Half a century after publication of the ‘Yidod Plan’; had Hezbollah not defeated the Israeli occupation in Lebanon, the much-cherished area of Lebanon south of Litani river would have remained under Israeli occupation. Had the Axis of Resistance not defeated the U.S. in Iraq, Iraq would have been under U.S. occupation, similarly if the Axis of Resistance hadn’t defeated the Islamist head-choppers, Syria would have been under NATO Turkey’s occupation.

Nevertheless, Iraq remains a weak federal state, with a U.S. occupation-imposed constitution, a political system based on ethnic and sectarian basis and with finances controlled by U.S. treasury department.[57],[58] The Kurdistan area of Iraq is effectively an independent state, providing a safe haven for the U.S. and Israel military and intelligence services to destabilize Iraq, Syria and Iran. Parts of Syria remain under U.S. and Turkish occupation. Lebanon was liberated by Hezbollah in 2000, however it is a bankrupt state and its government is subservient to the U.S. Sudan and Libya have both been split into two and are governed by warlords. Egypt is a bankrupt state sustained by aid from Gulf oil monarchies. The 'Palestinian Authority' is a proxy force for the Israeli security services,[59],[60] acting as Israel’s first line of defense against Palestinian resistance movements in the West Bank. Jordan and the other Arab monarchies are aligned with Israel against the anti-colonial resistance movements. During the 2023 - 2024 Gaza War, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan provided a land bridge from the UAE to Israel,[61] to circumvent Ansar Allah’s blockade of shipping to Israel through the Red Sea. The Jordanian air force participated along with Israeli, U.S. and other NATO air forces in defending Israel from Iran’s drone and missile retaliation attack.[62] Jordan was only second to Turkey in supplying agricultural products to Israel during the Gaza War.[63]

Fifty-three years after publication of the 'Yinon Plan' all states in the Levant, namely Syria, Iraq and Lebanon are weak, bankrupt and suffering from sectarian divisions, none of whom are capable of threatening the colony. The Jordanian monarchy since its creation by the British in 1921, remains a reliable vassal of the colonialists and the Jewish colony project. The same applies to the 'Palestinian Authority' which since its creation by Israel in 1994, remains a reliable vassal at the service of the Jewish colonial project. Furthermore, within the wider Arab region states are either allied with Israel or weakened by divisions and civil war.

It would thus be expected that the 'Yinon Plan' has achieved its strategic objective of achieving self-sustainability of the Jewish colony.

Facts on the ground though, expose an altogether different reality. Israel who was able to defeat three Arab armies in six days in 1967, was defeated by Hezbollah in 2000 and 2006. Furthermore, in eight months since October 2023, it has been unable to defeat the Palestinian Resistance in the 365 square kilometer Gaza Strip.

The question that poses itself is, how can that be, where did Yinon and Israeli strategists go wrong?

The cardinal mistake was trivializing the civilizational and spiritual dimension of the struggle. True the ‘states’ are weak; however, it is this weakness in a civilizationally rich population that spawned powerful non-state actors. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hashd al-Sha'bi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in Iraq, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine and Ansar Allah in the Arabian Peninsula.

The “states” of the Levant, the Arab world, and the Ummah in general, being artificial constructs of colonial powers, are inherently weak, the millennial civilization of the population isn’t.

Revival of the Ummah – The Turning point

If a date is to be set as turning point for the fortunes of the Western powers and consequently of the Jewish settler colony in the Levant, it would be April Fool’s day, 1979. The date when the people of Iran approved by referendum the establishment of an Islamic Republic in Iran.

Fifty-five years after the last vestiges of the Ummah were extinguished by the British Empire and Ataturk, they were reignited by Imam Khomeini; unleashing the human potential of a Moslem society and providing support to oppressed Moslems and non-Moslems in the world.

The impact of the Islamic Republic on development in Iran has been phenomenal, particularly in the science and technology fields, reminiscent of the early days of the Khilafah when the Ummah was among the leading global centers for the development of sciences. From Science Metrix:[64]

The last two decades [1989 – 2009] have seen Iran display one of the fastest rates of growth in scientific production that the world has witnessed. Iran has demonstrated the fastest growth rate of any country Scientific output in Iran increased 11 times faster than the output at the world level from 1980–1994 to 1995-2009. At the country level, Iran has experienced the fastest growth (GI 14.4), followed by the Republic of Korea (9.8) In the fields of inorganic and nuclear chemistry, nuclear particle physics, nuclear technology (engineering) world output increased by 34% versus output growth in Iran of 8400%. Significant growth has also been witnessed in public health research and a range of fields including obstetrics, & gynecology, immunology, psychology, fertility, information and library science, optics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, dairy & animal science, marine biology & hydrobiology and biology generally, hematology, otorhinolaryngology, and environmental sciences.

The impact of the Islamic Republic on the struggle of the oppressed in the Levant against the colonial powers, including in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Palestine has been momentous. Similarly, significant support was provided to the oppressed nations of Yemen and Venezuela in their struggle against colonial powers and their vassals.

As was the case in the Khilafah, where the Khalifa was the supreme political and religious leader, so is the Supreme Leader in the Islamic Constitution. Central to the Khilafah, is the moral guidance of the Quran for governance and the society, and this is clearly noted in the preamble of the Islamic Republic’s constitution:[65]

The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran sets forth the cultural, social, political, and economic institutions of Iranian society on the basis of Islamic principles and norms, which represent the earnest aspiration of the Islamic Ummah (emphasis added).

In conformance with the Quran, the Islamic Republic has a holistic human outlook, not limited to a territory, ethnicity or religion. This is reflected in article 154 of the constitution:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has as its ideal human felicity throughout human society, and considers the attainment of independence, freedom, and rule of justice and truth to be the right of all people of the world. Accordingly, while scrupulously refraining from all forms of interference in the internal affairs of other nations, it supports the just struggles of the mustad'affun [oppressed] against the mustakbirun [oppressors] in every corner of the globe (emphasis added).

This was evident when the Islamic Republic provided gasoline tankers to Venezuela, breaking the siege the U.S. had imposed in its attempts at regime change in Venezuela. The Islamic Republic also helped Venezuela increase its refining capacity which had greatly suffered from U.S. sanctions targeting this sector.

The Islamic Republic, in conformance with the concept of the Ummah, has the moral responsibility to defend Moslems wherever they may be, this is reflected in the article 152 of the Islamic Republic’s constitution:

The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based upon the rejection of all forms of domination, both the exertion of it and submission to it, the preservation of the independence of the country in all respects and its territorial integrity, the defense of the rights of all Muslims, non- alignment with respect to the hegemonist superpowers, and the maintenance of mutually peaceful relations with all non-belligerent States (emphasis added).

The extreme oppression to which Palestinians are subjected in the Jewish settler colony, made liberation of Palestine a central issue for the Islamic Republic. Quoting Supreme Leader Khamenei: [66]

The issue of Palestine is the most important issue of the world of Islam. No other international issue in the world of Islam is more important than the issue of Palestine because the domination of the occupiers of Palestine and Quds over this part of the Islamic Ummah is the source of many of the weaknesses and problems in the world of Islam. Liberating Palestine: the goal of discussing the issue of Palestine Regarding the issue of Palestine, the goal is to liberate Palestine and wipe out the Israeli government. There is no difference between territories occupied before and after the year 1967. Every inch of Palestinian lands is part of Muslims’ homeland. Any non-Muslim and non-Palestinian rule over Palestine is illegitimate rule. As our magnanimous Imam Khomeini said, “Israel must disappear.” If Palestinian Jews accept Islamic rule, they may live in Palestine. It is not a matter of anti-Semitism. The problem is that a Muslim homeland has been occupied. If the heads of Muslim countries were not under the influence of global powers, they could achieve this. Unfortunately, they failed to do so. Today the issue of Palestine is the most fundamental issue of the world of Islam and it is intertwined with the destiny of non-Palestinians throughout the world of Islam. Government officials of Islamic countries should not think that if they leave the people of Palestine in the brutal clutches of their enemies, Israel would leave Muslim governments alone after it swallows up Palestine – of course, such a thing will never happen. Today you can clearly see that an all-out war has been waged against the entire Islamic Ummah and not just a certain part of it. This war has economic, political, cultural, military and security dimensions and it is making use of modern and sophisticated propaganda tools. What you currently see in Palestine, Iraq or Afghanistan is not just a war against one nation and although they are fighting Palestinians, they are in fact fighting a war against the existence of Islam in the region. The reason why the arrogant powers are extending full support to the Zionist regime is because they intend to create serious obstacles to the power and integrity of the Islamic world. Conquering Palestine will provide a gateway to the conquering of the Islamic world. Iraq has currently provided another gateway. They want to dominate the Islamic world. Our position on the issue of Palestine is a clear position. We support the Palestinian nation. We support the liberation of Palestine. We support the idea of putting an end to the transgression of the aggressors to the Palestinian lands. We say that the people of Palestine do not have security in their own homes. Islam is against such conditions and so are we, even if other countries sit at the negotiation table and sell Palestine to the enemies. But they should know that Muslim people and the Palestinian nation will never sell Palestine to the enemy.

The revival of the Ummah through the Islamic Republic had a profound impact on the Jewish settler colony, specifically by dealing significant blows to two of the three pillars of settler colonialism, namely military differential and demographic differential, as will be discussed in the following.

Current Status of the Settler Colonialist Project in the Levant

Status of the survivability of a settler colony requires studying the three essential requirements for success of a settler colony, namely ideology, military differential and demographic differential.

Ideology

Following recent statements from high ranking figures of the Israeli government officials confirm persistence of the genocidal, racist supremacist mindset:

§ President, Isaac Herzog: Holds the Palestinian population responsible for October 7 attack and vows that Israel will fight "until we break their backbone"[67]

§ Prime Minister, Netanyahu: Called for genocide citing the Bible: ‘Go, attack the Amalekites’.[68]

§ Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant: Labeled Palestinians ‘human animals’.[69]

§ National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir: Called on Israel’s military to shoot women and children.[70]

§ Heritage Minister, Amihai Eliyahu: Proposed dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.[71]

Polls taken in Israel during the 2023 – 2024 war on Gaza confirm that the opinions expressed by political leadership are reflective of the mass psyche of the settlers:

Genocidal mentality:

§ 240210:[72] 80% Little consideration should be given to suffering of civilians in Gaza.

§ 240310:[73] 75% Back Rafah operation.

§ 240129:[74] 72% Consider that aid deliveries to Gaza must be stopped

§ 240523:[75] 66% Support the military’s aggressive approach in Gaza.

§ 240523:[76] 66% Support limiting humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

§ 240210: [77] 58% Consider that Israel using too little firepower in Gaza.

Hubris:

§ 240306:[78] 82% Military pressure should on to Hamas for release of the abductees

§ 240220:[79] 53% an all-out attack on Hezbollah will better ensure security in the north

On Palestinian rights:

§ 240220:[80] 63% Against an independent and demilitarized Palestinian state.

§ 240411:[81] 54% Refuse to recognize Hamas as a representative of Palestinians.

§ 240411:[82] 94% Hamas responsible for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

§ 240411:[83] 5% Hamas wouldn’t act against Israel if a Palestinian state is established.

Reality sinking in:

§ 240501:[84] 66% Supports signing a hostage deal.

§ 240407:[85] 62% Dissatisfied with Gaza war progress.

§ 240411:[86] 34% Are optimistic about the future of national security.

The persistence of the genocidal, racist and supremacist ideology is clear. This ideology however, is a double-edge sword; on the one hand it is a necessary prerequisite for the success of colonialist ventures in general, and settler colonialism in particular. On the other hand this dehumanizing mindset stands in the way of objective assessment of the evolving realities and internalizing them; consequently, it precludes rational analysis, which inhibits sound decision making. Following are samples of hubris resulting from the supremacist ideology. Note the following articles were written in January 2024, three months into the Gaza war during which time the 500,000 strong Israeli army[87] was incapable of subduing the resistance in the Gaza Strip:

Israeli writer and politician Avi Lipkin: [88]

after the conquest of Mecca, Medina and Mount Sinai, Israel's borders will stretch from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia”.

Israeli writer and businessman Adrian Stein:[89]

Zionism 2.0 is about establishing the foundation for a new emerging civilization centered and based in Israel, propelled by Israel’s culture, language and gifted people.

It [the new global structure or civilization] will be accomplished, importantly, by making the ancient Hebrew language the ‘Lingua Franca of Medicine. Tremendously complex problems will have to be solved to allow humankind to transition through the vast discovery and survival ‘canyons’ that we face. Israel, with the assistance of the ingathering of her exiles and children, will solve these problems and in so doing carry much of the local region and the world on her back with resolution, determination and unflagging energy.

Israel will be the center of the world, and its superior Jewish people will solve the myriad of problems the whole world will be facing in the future. This is analogous to the colonial West’s “White man’s burden” theme.[90] Whereas the White Man had to carry the burden of “civilizing” the non-whites, the Jew carries the burden of civilizing the whole world including the whites. Clearly Third Reich racism would be considered an enfant de chœur in comparison to Zionism.

The decline of the Jewish settler project during the past two decades can be partially attributed to this ideological factor, which has led to a detachment from reality as can be confirmed from the above mindset analysis. This is evidenced by the military failures since 2000, political infighting and the deepening schism within the settler community between the “secular” Ashkenazim and the Mizrahi Jews.[91]

It must be emphasized that this detachment from reality is not unique to the Jewish colony, but extends to the declining colonial West. Some illustrative examples:

The U.S. still claims title to leading global economy, despite the fact that the real economy of the U.S. as measured by energy consumption of the industrial sector [92] is 17% of the Chinese economy.[93],[94]

Anecdotal evidence of hyperinflated U.S. industrial data is provided by the M1 Abrams tank:

An M1 Abrams tank was recently destroyed by single shot from a Soviet era T-72 tank.[95] The equal or superior T-72 tank is listed at less than $1.5 million while the M1 Abrams is priced at $10 million.

The U.S. continuing its militaristic hubris, despite the U.S. army having been obliterated by the Resistance Axis in Iraq by 2007,[96] unable to respond to Iran’s missile attack on Ain-Assad airbase in 2020,[97] and in 2023 failure of U.S. navy securing shipping in the Red Sea[98] against Ansar Allah attacks despite the U.S. Navy having an annual budget 10 times greater than the GDP of Yemen.

Military Differential:

This pillar is generally easy to maintain, as the oppressed natives are prevented from development and consequently are unable to reduce the military differential with the colonists. As was noted earlier, prior to WWII the colonists had the support of the leading colonialist powers, Britain and France, at the end of WWII, the Jewish colonists had support of both of the emerging super powers, the U.S. and the Soviet Union, including their vassals and even “neutral” Switzerland. During the 1950s and 1960s Israel developed nuclear weapons with assistance of Western powers.[99] Post 1967 the Jewish colony became a proxy[100] for advancing U.S. interests in Southwest Asia, receiving unlimited military support from the U.S. and Western colonialists. During the George W. Bush administration U.S. military was used to advance Israel’s strategic situation”.[101]

Israel’s weapon systems and war doctrine became essentially identical to those of Western and specifically the U.S. war strategy; consisting essentially of attacking countries with no meaningful aerial defense systems, bomb the enemy’s military bases, key infrastructures and government institutions. Any civilian casualties or destruction of residential areas, are discounted as collateral damage. After “bombing to smithereens”, armored brigades and infantry enter to occupy target country. Any subsequent resistance is met with mass punishment to terrorize the population into submission, and to have them distance themselves from resistance forces.[102],[103]

Despite the fact that this “American way of war” failed in Vietnam and every war since, except for Grenada, nothing has changed. The same war “strategy” was exhibited half a century after the Vietnam war in Iraq and Afghanistan, both resulting in resounding defeats. Israel adopted the same strategy in the 1982 Lebanon War, and was eventually by Hezbollah, and forced to retreat unconditionally from Lebanon on May 25, 2000. The same war strategy was adopted in the 2006 war on Lebanon, and that too resulted in a defeat of the Israeli army. Notable in this war, was the inability of Israel to occupy any hamlet or village during the 33 days of war, despite the massive bombings and repeated armored columns attacks. The same war “strategy” was implemented in the 2023 – 2024 war on Gaza, in which the 500,000 “strong” Israeli army[104] was unable after eight months to defeat the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Two factors have contributed to the military decline of the colony, namely the ideological mindset for whom “the other” are Untermenschen and therefore incapable of any creative thought as was discussed earlier. The second factor is revival of the Khilafah by the Islamic Republic. Just as the Islamic Republic unleashed the human potential of Iranians in the fields of science and technology achieving great strides as discussed above, the same applies in the fields of military technology and military strategy. Some of the key aspects being:

§ Neutralizing air power: Colonial powers rely on air power to annihilate the enemy before starting land attacks. This was neutralized by having all military assets and personnel in deep underground tunnels, well beyond the reach of aerial bombings. § Development of innovative effective weapons systems: Innovative, effective, low cost weapon systems were developed in several fields, including anti-tank missiles, high precision short, medium and long-range missiles, drones, electronic warfare, aerial defense systems, swarming attack speed boats and mini and medium sized submarines. § Creative operational strategies: With very limited resources compared to colonial powers, the Resistance Axis (Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Yemen, Iraqi Resistance and Palestinian Resistance) has consistently been able to defeat the colonialists, be it the U.S. and its allies or Israel.[105] § Ideological army: As stated in the preamble of the Islamic Republic’s constitution:[106] In the formation and equipping of the country's defense forces, due attention must be paid to faith and ideology as the basic criteria. Accordingly, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are to be organized in conformity with this goal, and they will be responsible not only for guarding and preserving the frontiers of the country, but also for fulfilling the ideological mission of jihad in God's way; that is, extending the sovereignty of God's law throughout the world (this is in accordance with the Qur'anic verse "Prepare against them whatever force you are able to muster, and strings of horses, striking fear into the enemy of God and your enemy, and others besides them"

The concept of Islamic ideology army, is central to resistance factions; Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, Iraqi Resistance and Palestinian Resistance groups.

As important as weapon systems, training and military operational strategy may be, the importance of the soldier’s spiritual development is equally if not more important. A famous quote by Hezbollah military leader, Imad Mughniyeh: “it is the spirit that fights”.

The ideological army and fighters not only provide for superior soldiers, but also provide for a high morality military. This is obvious when comparing civilian vs. military casualties. In wars waged by the colonialists, civilian casualties outnumber military casualties by factor greater than 10 to 1. That was the case in wars on Afghanistan, Iraq, the 2006 Lebanon War and in the 2023 Gaza war. Civilian to military casualties be it by Hezbollah or the Palestinian Resistance are far less than 1. In the April 14 Iranian response to the Israeli destruction of consulate in Damascus, ample warning of the attack was provided, and precision targeting of military assets resulted in zero civilian deaths, despite the fact that the ballistic missiles designed to penetrate the US-Israeli missile defense, and which successfully hit their targets, had 500 kg high explosive warheads “each one of which can destroy multiple buildings on impact”.[107]

§ Neutralizing Israel’s nuclear arsenal: It was believed by the Jewish colonists, that obtaining nuclear weapons would cement the success of the settler colony project, “Israelis viewed nuclear weapons as the ultimate guarantor for the existence of a Jewish state”.[108] Accordingly, shortly after establishment of the colony it embarked on a nuclear weapons development program in the 1950s which came to fruition in the 1960s.[109],[110] Quoting Syed Raza Abbas: [111] Israel’s “Samson’s option is Israel’s D-Day strategy to annihilate the whole region by employing nuclear weapons in case Israel as a state is on the verge of collapse.” [In 1967] Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) planned to insert a team of paratroopers into the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. The plan was to install a nuclear bomb on one of the mountaintops and detonate it in case the Egyptian army tried to cross the Sinai and warn neighboring belligerent states of the consequences. In the 1973 Yom Kippur War, IDF was again outnumbered by the invading Arab armies. Then Israeli PM Golda Meir authorized a nuclear alert and ordered that nuclear warheads be readied for launch from missiles and aircraft.

The Resistance Axis managed to neutralize the “Samson Option” with the “Red Pill Option” as explained repeatedly by Alastair Crooke:[112],[113],[114]

What frightens Israel is Iran’s conventional missile weaponry. And these were not a part of the deal [JCPOA, Iran nuclear deal]. This is the ‘protocol paradox’: For two decades, Washington has been absorbed with stopping a largely illusionary ‘Big Threat’ [nuclear bomb], whilst Iran has quietly been assembling thousands of almost invisible tiny deterrents (as small as the smallest drones) right under everyone’s nose. Paradoxically, it is however, precisely this new Iranian ‘smart’ conventional capability that ultimately might deter Biden from the military option path – the fear of igniting region-wide war that could destroy the Gulf States. And it is this Iranian transformation which indicates why the ‘military option’ is not a true option: A U.S. endorsed military option is a ‘red pill’ option for the region. The ‘red pill’ option would destroy Israel too. Hizbullah now operates a variety of drones, some with combat capabilities. Reports suggest that Hizbullah has established a formidable stealth drone and smart cruise missile force (with support from Iran). The Russia-linked, military site, Southfront, concludes that today, the movement is better trained and equipped than many armies around the world. This is giant ‘chess’ – where a combination of armed drones, suicide drones and ‘smart’ missiles likely will predominate (rather than tanks, as in the 2006 war). This represents just one component to Iran’s transmutation of any Israeli or American ‘military’ option against Iran into a suicide ‘Red Pill’ for whomsoever might launch it. Quietly, while all the world was focussed on the ‘Big One’ (putative nuclear weapons), over the last four years, Iran has built a conventional ‘swarm’ and ‘smart’ (and virtually undetectable by radar) ‘ant’s hive’ of ‘micro’ weapons circling across the region – from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq to Yemen. Although it is still to sink-in to European and American thinking (obsessed with the possibly now passé framework of the ‘Big One’ – the JCPOA), Iran quietly has inverted the calculus. It possesses the leverage now. Today Iran can ‘red pill’ “Israel”, if attacked strategically by either “Israel” or the US. Don’t believe it? You should. This is an unpleasant reality to which the US prefers to turn a blind eye.

By 2020 the military differential was not only closed, but reversed, with the Resistance Axis having achieved military dominance in Southwest Asia.[115]

Furthermore, history has proved that the premise of having nuclear weapons will secure a settler colony is false, as was evident in the South Africa settler colony.[116]

Demographic Differential

When addressing the demographic differential of the Jewish settler colony, focus is on the demography within the borders of Palestine, i.e. how many Jews vs. non-Jews. Total population within the borders of Palestine is about 14 million of which 7.2 million Jews or 50%. This is a quite acceptable demographic ratio for settler colonies. However, as in military affairs, this is oblivious to the developing reality, namely the revival of the Ummah and the consolidation taking place in Southwest Asia. An important consequence of the wars waged by colonialist powers and their proxies in the 21st century is the revival of the civilizational bonding between the populations of the Resistance Axis. Billions of dollars were spent to alienate Sunni Moslems in Southwest Asia from Shia Iran and Shiite resistance factions, through media and by financing and supporting a variety of Wahabi terrorists; ISIS, Al Nusra, Jaysh Al Islam, etc. Despite initial success, it was eventually clear to the majority of the populations in Southwest Asia and in the Levant in particular, that it was the Resistance Axis with the Islamic Republic at its core that saved the region and protects it from the colonialists and their terrorist proxies. Most impactful was the 2023 - 2024 Gaza War, which removed any doubts Sunni Moslems had about who the true enemy is and who was the true ally that stood by the Sunni Palestinian population and resistance in Gaza.

The impact was notable on Turkish President Erdogan, who had been presenting himself as the global leader of Sunni Moslems. The 2023 genocidal war on Gaza exposed his hypocrisy of giving lip service to Palestinians in Gaza, while supplying the Jewish colony with agricultural products and oil during the war on Gaza.[117],[118] This resulted in his “thundering defeat”[119] in the local elections held on March 31, 2024.

The Islamic Republic’s response to the attack on its consulate in Damascus, has contributed significantly to strengthening the civilizational bonding in the region and the Ummah.

The demographic differential is no longer about settlers vs. Arabs within the borders of Palestine, but rather settler population vs. population of the Levant at the very least, with this expanding to populations of Southwest Asia and potentially to the population of the Ummah.

The genocide in Gaza has as purpose to reduce the Palestinian population, and force transfer by terrorism, the methodology that was successful in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948. The revival of the Ummah has resulted in a paradigm shift. For every child or woman killed in Gaza, the population of Palestinians is reduced by 1, but the strengthened civilizational bonding the Levant and the Ummah increases the anti-settler population by 100 or more.

The Terminal Decline of the Jewish Settler Colony

For the Jewish colony in the Levant, the three pillars for success of settler colonialism have been reversed.

1. Genocide enabling supremacist ideology: Benefits have been reversed, as it has become an impediment to rational analysis, resulting in hysterical decision making, that significantly damages the viability of the colonial project. 2. Military differential: Has been reversed, with military dominance by the Resistance Axis. 3. Demographic differential: Population of the Levant, let alone Southwest Asia or the Ummah dwarf the Jewish population in Palestine.

With all three pillars of the Jewish settler colony in the Levant reversed, the colony is no longer sustainable.

Whereas the colony was wholly dependent on colonial Western powers for its establishment and sustainment, 21st century global dynamics, and since the RIC (Russia, Iran and China) have overtaken the West in all fields including economic, physical and social infrastructure, technology and military.[120] Global dynamics being further reinforced by regional dynamics where the Resistance Axis has military and demographic supremacy in the Levant and Southwest Asia, has made the settler colony project unsustainable.

The Resistance Axis proposal is for a single Palestinian state with all citizens having equal rights, including the right of return to Palestinians that were ethnically cleansed since 1948. A state in which there are no superior and inferior ethnicities. This proposal offers the “sailing into the sunset” option, allowing Jewish settlers who accept this reality to remain in Palestine. This would be akin to the dismantling of the apartheid system in South Africa.

Unfortunately, as can be witnessed by the genocide and crimes committed in the Gaza 2023 -2024 War, and the mindset analysis above, the saner minds are a miniscule minority within the Jewish settler community, and thereby unable to prevail. Thus the “sailing into the sunset” option is unlikely to be accepted and therefore the settler colony project will most likely have a bloody ending, as was the case for French Algeria. The possibility of using nuclear weapons by Israel cannot be discarded, this will not change final outcome, but it will bring an immediate end to the colony project.

It is now possible to answer the three questions posed:

1. How is such criminality possible in this day and age?

The criminality and genocide in the Gaza 2023 -2024 War are nothing new to colonialism, similar criminality has been associated with colonialists’ ventures for a millennium, dating back to the First Crusade. As matter of fact the genocide in Gaza is perfectly in conformance with the Jewish god Yahweh’s teachings in the Torah. When Prime Minister Netanyahu calls for genocide of Gazans, he does so citing the Torah: ‘Go, attack the Amalekites’.[121]

2. What is the endgame?

As shown above, the Jewish settler colony is the Levant is unsustainable. The end state will be a single country Palestine in which all citizens have equal rights, irrespective of religion. Jews who accept these conditions, will be welcome to live in Palestine.

3. How long will this continue?

To a large extent, this depends on the Jewish settlers themselves; the more genocidal they act the shorter is the lifespan of the colony. Given the dominant genocidal mindset, the colony is not expected to survive another decade.

Fadi Lama is author of WHY THE WEST CAN’T WIN: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World.

