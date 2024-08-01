A good analysis of what appears to be Israel’s irrational behavior:
Israel isn’t crazy, it’s just MAD https://thecradle.co/articles-id/26203
A good analysis of what appears to be Israel’s irrational behavior:
Israel isn’t crazy, it’s just MAD https://thecradle.co/articles-id/26203
No posts
This explains so much. I have read that when the Zionist leaders decided to send a terrorist force into Palestine after WWII they could not find European Jews willing to go. So they used force to draft individuals from refugee camps under Soviet control in Eastern Europe. The gangs that were formed were armed with weapons out of Czechoslovakia, also controlled by the Soviets. So it would appear that the terrorist force that attacked the British in Palestine and perpetrated the Nakba against the Palestinians was in fact a Stalinist proxy intended to spread communism in the Middle East. Of course we also know that much of the funding came from Jews in America. But we also know that there was a strong communist fifth column in America, heavily Jewish, that had become deeply embedded within the Roosevelt administration. Comments on these thoughts are welcome.
Mr. Lama, do you have an assessment of Oct 7th and what happened that day? That seemed to be a … catalyst. There are many opinions and stories circulating. Also, Netanyahu’s support of the Pfizer project in ‘21? What is going on? On 9/11 we saw lots of people die, civilians. Nobody really knew why.