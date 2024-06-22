Summary of the interview by Kevin Barrett:

Kevin Barrett: Fadi Lama returns to this show with a slideshow based on his article “Israel: The Jewish Settler Colony in the Levant: A Prognosis.” Since our last interview, Israel has edged closer to the full-scale attack on Lebanon that could be the Zionist Entity’s undoing. As Fadi told me:

“If Israel attacks (Lebanon) it’s real war. I mean real war. Now there are, if you want to call them, serious skirmishes, but it’s not a real war like they’re doing on Gaza. If they do (start) a real war, then it may be considered, from a religious standpoint, that Hezbollah can enter into a full war mode.”

Fadi Lama is the author of Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World.

Excerpts:

Let's look at some achievements of the Axis of Resistance:

Liberation of Lebanon from Israeli occupation. Defeating US occupation forces in Iraq. Defeating the proxy wars on Iraq and Syria via the head-choppers and the Kurdish proxies. Defeating the colonial war on Yemen via Saudi and UAE proxies. Developing a formidable resistance, Hezbollah, and developing a formidable Palestinian resistance.

Can you imagine? The 500,000 strong Israeli army, with all these F-16s, F-35s, Merkava tanks, all these bombings, and they cannot subdue a popular resistance in Gaza’s 141 square miles.

The current status: We have persistence of the genocide, reflecting the racist supremacist ideology. And this, of course, is essentially rallying people in the Muslim Ummah against this genocide. The Ummah is being revived. Okay, a very weak revival, but it's being revived.

A more powerful revival is in the Levant, because they are acting as one. The resistance in Lebanon, the resistance in Iraq, Syria as a logistics base, and the resistance in Palestine, and expanding to Southwest Asia with Iran and Yemen’s Ansarullah.

And this flips the demography.

Kevin Barrett: There are 7 million Jews vs. 7 million Palestinians in Palestine, which is just one province of the Levant, itself a province of the Muslim Ummah. The Levant includes not only 7 million Palestinians but also 46 million Iraqis, 22 million Syrians, 6 million Lebanese, and 11 million Jordanians. Additionally in Southwest Asia, 35 million Yemenis and 90 million Iranians. The even larger Ummah includes about two billion people. So the demographic issue is 7 million “Israeli” Jews versus the 90 million Muslims and Christians of the Levant, behind them over 200 million Southwest Asians and behind them the two billion strong Muslim Ummah.

Keep in mind, you need to have a criminal ideology to commit genocide and colonialism. But this supremacist ideology also can blind you. It's a double-edged sword. Currently it's leading to fatal strategic decisions. The military differential has flipped. Israel has adopted the American model of war. They are still fighting World War II. And as you can see, they failed in Gaza. They failed in opening sea lanes in the Red Sea.

A lot of people focus on Israel’s nuclear capability. But Alistair Crook, the best Western reference on the situation in the region, for several years, he has been saying repeatedly, forget the nuclear bomb. The Axis of Resistance has made a ring of missiles which can destroy by conventional means the state of Israel. And he specifically says “while all eyes were focused on the ‘big one’, the nuclear bomb, this ring of missiles was slowly, slowly being developed, which he calls the “Red Pill Option”.

So military supremacy in Southwest Asia is with the Resistance Axis.

Kevin Barrett: There seems to be escalation on the front between the occupied Palestine and Lebanon right now, and we have a new extremist war cabinet in power in Israel that wants to fight Lebanon again to try to avenge 2006. You're saying that the Axis of Resistance has military superiority. Do you believe that this war will expand, and where will it go?

You can approach it from any angle, and the truth is always the same. What has changed in the military materiel and the operational doctrine of the Israeli army between the 2006 war and the war on Gaza? Nothing! F-16s, Merkava 4 tanks, bombing to smithereens, killing civilians, okay? Nothing has changed. They go back to the same (failed) war doctrine.

If you look at Hezbollah between 2006 and today, nothing has remained the same. Everything has changed. Materiel has changed, operational doctrine has changed, war experience has changed, manpower has increased tremendously. The war that Resistance Axis waged against the NATO head-choppers in Iraq and Syria covered hundreds of thousands square kilometers of land.

These were big wars, these were major wars. And also in the eastern mountains of Lebanon. This was a very big war. Hezbollah and Resistance Axis gained a lot of war training there. ISIS/DAESH was a much more formidable foe than the Americans in Iraq or the Israeli army. ISIS fighters were not afraid of death.

Hezbollah 2006 defeated Israel. Hezbollah 2024 is incomparably more powerful than Hezbollah 2006. Israeli army today is essentially the same as it was in 2006.

So, Israel was defeated in 2006. What about now? Everybody with a little brain can see it. Why can’t they (the Zionists)? They can't see it—or some of them can't see it. A lot of people in their own military are telling them this is a suicide mission. But the crazies, specifically Smorich and Ben-Gvir…This is why I said this (genocidal) ideology is a double-edged sword. It blinds you from reality, so you make strategically catastrophic decisions.

Kevin Barrett: Returning to the point which you raised: It's no longer about the settlers within this map (of the arbitrarily designated segment of the Levant) that was called Palestine by the British. Now, it is the whole Levant that is rising, along with the Ummah, as you mentioned, with this war on Gaza.

So now all the pillars have been reversed. The ideology now is running counter to the interests of survival of the colony.

The military differential is totally lopsided towards the Resistance Axis.

And the demographic differential—this is important for people to know—is not about the number of Jews versus Christians and Muslims in the land called Palestine. Now, it's the number of the settler Jews, those who came from Europe and other places, versus the Levant, Southwest Asia and potentially the Ummah.