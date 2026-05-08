Fadi Lama

Fadi Lama

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Deb's avatar
Deb
1d

Dr. Lama, there are a couple of topics that you didnt describe jn depth, that we’ve seen so much of, at least in Western countries: namely mass migration and prevalence of pharmaceutical and chemical substances across populations. Can you explain the mechanisms behind mass migration into Western countries and why Western NGOs appear to be funding and overseeing it? Are they the money powers you describe? Is it another means of destabilization, such as you described in military warfare against SW Asia? Also, is the aggressive use of chemical and biologic products so prevalent in Western societies another aspect of this war you describe?

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

Thanks so much Fadi. Great hearing from you. Cross-posted on Three Sages.

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